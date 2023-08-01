Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review

In this way, the film is a nifty departure from most modern animated films, not to mention the garishly ugly live-action/CG TMNT monstrosities produced by Michael Bay in the mid-2010s. The art design makes the Ninja Turtles cool again while returning to them a kid-friendly edge. That’s a good thing since the script still largely plays it safe, coloring in the lines for what constitutes inoffensive kids entertainment nowadays.

As another reboot of the Ninja Turtles brand, Mutant Mayhem once again retells the characters’ origin story, albeit for the first time in largely chronological order. In this film, the lads are still raised by the older mutated rat who calls himself Splinter (Jackie Chan), but these five animals are just an off-shoot of a much larger contamination that occurred in the city, creating an entire host of mutants who have previously appeared in various TMNT cartoons and comic books, but never on the big screen.

Not that Leonardo (Nicholas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Sharon Brown Jr.), and Raphael (Brady Noon) are aware of that at first. Nay, these Turtles are the product of a modern day helicopter parent, with Chan’s Splinter being deathly afraid of the humans above—which is made understandable since this is the first TMNT movie to actually take time to think about how a rat would respond to a species that always wants to kill him. And despite being voiced by a martial arts legend like Chan, this Splinter is no Ninjitsu master either. Rather, he’s trained the Turtles in martial arts by watching clips on YouTube. He did it so they can better protect themselves from the humans up there.

Still, Splinter doesn’t count on kids being kids, and as they hit their adolescent years, the turtles are desperate to enter the real world, especially after Leo starts crushing on aspiring high school journalist April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri). After piquing her interest as a news story, the Turtles deduce a plan to win over humans like April so they can go to her high school: they’ll track down a new criminal mastermind in NYC called Superfly (Ice Cube). Little do they know that Superfly really is a seven-foot fly who was mutated by the same ooze that made the Turtles. And he’s willing to welcome the half-shelled quartet as “cousins” if they help him and all the other mutants wipe out humanity….

As you might tell from the setup, the film is dispensing with the “Turtles fight the Shredder” shtick that has been the plot of nearly every previous live-action Turtles movie. Instead, things are getting as wild as the old ‘80s cartoon. However, in practice much of the plotting also feels like a modern cartoon’s basic plot expanded out to 100 minutes. The film is produced by Nickelodeon and resembles it, with a near constant barrage of scattershot reference humor. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, but it is noticeably a step down from the ambitions achieved by the Spider-Verse films, which Mutant Mayhem invites comparisons to.

The often generic structuring also robs the Turtles of much individuality. In terms of written character development or plotting, the foursome are pretty interchangeable, and a few dropped lines of dialogue about Raph having a “rage issue” that we never see, or Mikey loving pizza, do not suffice as actual characterization. In fact, the only one with a discernible arc is Leo, who must learn to stop tattling on his brothers to their father.