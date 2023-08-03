Meg 2: The Trench Review – All Those Teeth and Still No Bite

Five years ago, The Meg came out and was a pleasant summer-ending surprise. Placing its tongue firmly in its cheek for 113 minutes, the watery spectacle allowed us to watch the ever-watchable Jason Statham go mano-a-mano with a 75-foot shark. The idea behind the movie (which was based on a much more sober-minded novel by Steve Alten than had been in development for nearly a quarter century) was apparently to make a good old-fashioned monster movie with a few knowing winks to the audience. The Meg’s box office success and its final shot also virtually ensured a sequel. Hence now, Meg 2: The Trench arrives with Statham and a few other holdovers (Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, Sophia Cai) back for another round. Meanwhile workmanlike director Jon Turtletaub has been replaced this time by the eccentric indie maverick Ben Wheatley.

Set 10 years after the first film, the screenplay by Jon and Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris (the same team from the first movie) finds Statham’s Jonas Taylor and pals still exploring the secret underwater world discovered last time deep in the Mariana Trench. They’re also keeping an eye on the megs that live down there from their Mana One base of operations. Above the surface, however, Li BingBing’s Suyin Zhang from the last movie has apparently passed on, while her now-teenage daughter Meiying (Cai) lives on Mana One with both Jonas and her uncle Jiuming (Wu Jing) as surrogate dads. With funding from a billionaire entrepreneur (Sienna Guillory), Jiuming continues to map the Trench while trying to train a megalodon that the base has in captivity.

But when Jonas, Jiuming, submersible pilot Rigas (Melissanthi Mahut), and a few disposable explorers spot a previously unseen base on the bottom of the Trench, they immediately suspect something, uh, fishy is afoot. Before they can say “corporate espionage,” an explosion traps their submersibles in the Trench and ruptures the thermocline barrier that keeps the megs down there, allowing two of them to escape.

Going in, we thought Wheatley, the director of such unsettling, often blackly funny horror or horror-adjacent outings like The Kill List, Sightseers, High-Rise, A Field in England, and In the Earth would understand the assignment and perhaps bring something a little more subversive to the monster movie genre that The Meg already successfully satirized. But you can barely tell that he directed this thing at all. It lacks the hand-crafted aesthetic of his best efforts, and he’s saddled with a script that trudges through a fairly tedious, convoluted first two acts before turning up the craziness for the finale.