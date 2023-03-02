Creed III Review: Jonathan Majors Is a Knockout

When it isn’t concerned with mythic bouts, however, Creed III balances the domestic side outside the arena fairly well, and certainly better than the often turgid Creed II. If the first (and still best) Creed was Adonis’ own Cinderella story, and the second a misguided attempt to remake Rocky IV without the ‘80s robot butler (or fun), then Creed III is at least on paper a reworking of ideas from Rocky III—while doing them better.

As off-screen, it’s been five years since the last movie. That’s a lifetime in the career of a boxer. During the interval, Adonis Creed ruled the world of heavyweight boxing as the undisputed champ for three years. He watched his and wife Bianca’s (Tessa Thompson) daughter grow and flourish, even though young Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) was born deaf. And Adonis hung up the gloves. He’s still managing a brand based on celebrity endorsements and mentoring a new generation of boxers at his gym, but he’s retired, rich, and happy. Like Rocky III, this indulges in the wish fulfillment of seeing the lonely young man flourish in a mansion and status, but it’s not quite Reaganite propaganda (though there’s plenty of product placement). It’s the image of a kingdom built from chaos… and perhaps on a lie of omission.

That omission’s name is Damian, who was Adonis’ big brother in a group home before Mary-Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad), Apollo’s widow, adopted Adonis as a child in the first movie. However, even after Adonis was taken into the home of a father he never knew, he still ran with Dam who was on his way to a boxing career of his own. At least he might’ve been until Dam tried to fight Donnie’s battle in front of a liquor store, and the cops showed up (these childhood events from 2002 are the first scenes of the movie).

Now in the present, Dam appears like the Ghost of Christmas Past outside Creed’s gym asking for a job, but also implicitly more: He wants a shot at Creed’s life and status, both of which we know without it being said that Dam thinks should’ve been his. To Adonis’ shame, he might agree.

Creed III’s plot pivots on melodramatic revelations and buried secrets—the forgotten “brother” you didn’t know Adonis had, and the guilty memories we try to forget rising to the surface again like an undead revenant in the Cape Fear river. A large reason that it’s so effectively devastating though is Majors’ ferocious performance as Damian. He’s getting a lot more attention these days because of his role of Kang in the MCU, but Creed III is the most captivating he’s been in this reviewer’s mind since his breakout work in The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Dam is a wounded, tragic figure who rarely says what’s on his mind, but his anguished face speaks volumes. Flashes of shame, regret, and gratitude intermingle in every interaction he has with Jordan. The way he swallows his pride to ask for help, and is perhaps even disgusted by his own initially controlled envy for his old friend, flickers in his eyes. Entire 15-round duels are internally being waged in the character’s mind almost every time we see him.