The Best Horror Movies of 2024 (So Far)

Strange Darling

This indie flick from writer/director J.T. Mollner marks actor Giovanni Ribisi’s feature debut as cinematographer. Starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, it’s a non-linear tale of a serial killer on the loose that uses its unusual narrative structure to mess with the audience to great effect. This one comes with twists and turns all the way, so as such it’s best watched cold.

Subtexts of gender politics are pervasive, as our lead couple, initially strangers, indulge in sex games and mess with each other’s heads, even as we know somewhere down the line there will be casualties. Much loved by critics, it’s not always an easy watch but it is a smart experimental thriller that rewards patience. – RF

Late Night With the Devil

Brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes’ Late Night with the Devil remains one of the most original and clever genre offerings this year. An ingenious idea of packaging a movie around a “lost tape” from a 1970s television talk show in the Dick Cavett vein—this one where the late night host perhaps unwisely elects to interview a little girl possessed by the Devil on Halloween night—Late Night with the Devil captures a remarkable amount of ‘70s American TV culture for a film written and directed by two Aussies.

Its secret weapon is star David Dastmalchian. A character actor largely known for playing smaller, often creepier roles, Dastmalchian breaks out as an affable and charming late night host whose easygoing smile might hide deep regrets and painful histories perfect for demonic torment. He anchors the film along with an able cast who walks the fine line between cheese and intrigue. Those are two elements, too, that used to be the hallmarks of good television… until things get a little too real. A wild climactic turn to the surreal doesn’t quite work as well as it should, but the journey getting there is so amusingly unnerving you’ll want to clap anyway, applause sign or no. – David Crow

In a Violent Nature

I’ve long been skeptical about doing an “elevated” or arthouse variation on Friday the 13th and the many other cheapie Halloween clones, yet here we are. Writer-director Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature is a grisly little gem of a horror movie. It stars Ry Barrett as “Johnny,” the ghostly revenant of a young man who died in a fire and who returns from the dead in an old-timey firefighter’s mask to punish horny teens and pretty much anyone who gets in his way in the backwoods near a popular camping lake. Yes, it’s pretty much the setup of any Jason Voorhees flick, but the shrewdness of this movie is that we almost never leave the perspective of the killer.

Largely filmed like a disinterested bird trailing behind or on the shoulder of a masked maniac, the camera patiently lingers on long takes which track Johnny’s movements as he closes in ever nearer to his victims. Suddenly we aren’t dealing with a “teleporter,” but a tireless stalker whose approach can become so grueling that the inevitable flashes of violence are practically a relief—or they would be if the splatter and gutting effects weren’t occasionally on par with the depravity of a Terrifier joint. The ending tries to add some artful gravitas to the concept to debatable results (personally our bigger issue is the movie more than once breaks the ambition of its “killer POV” concept). But for those looking for a fresh spin on the slasher genre, this is a must-see. – DC