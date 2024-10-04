Body Horror Movies More Disturbing Than The Substance

Still, The Fly remains a singular achievement. Yes, the process of watching Seth Brundle slowly transform into a human/fly hybrid is a hellish spectacle brought to life by some of the greatest special effects in film history. The secret sauce that has always made this movie sing, though, is Geena Davis’ performance. Through her eyes we see Brundle as a man succumbing to a degenerative disease rather than another mad scientist. The Fly’s goop and gore will get to you, but it’s the nightmare of watching a disease become more prominent than its human host which makes this movie truly troubling.

Street Trash (1987)

It’s not difficult to understand why the low-budget schlock producers of the 1980s were attracted to the body horror genre. Many were already pumping out as many gore and nudity-filled movies as they legally could. So why wouldn’t they take a stab at a concept that was generating so much buzz in certain circles based almost entirely on its raw spectacle? Most of those films have rightfully been lost to history as the gimmicky gore fests they always were. Yet Street Trash is the one that has appropriately risen to the top of the heap.

Street Trash embraces its underlying mean streak in ways that few of its contemporaries ever dared to. This story of a frustrated liquor store owner who begins selling poisonous products to the homeless customers he utterly despises is amplified by colorfully absurd special effects best described as “goopy.” Street Trash is closer to a dare than a movie. It’s a constantly escalating series of gross-out scenes that feel like they should be divided by intermission screens that remind you that you can turn off the TV whenever you’d like. That said, the fact this movie is set in the brutal, warzone-like neighborhood of Greenpoint, Brooklyn (a current hipster oasis) is quite hilarious.

Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)

Despite its lean 67-minute runtime, Tetsuo is the body horror movie that tends to leave the most lasting impression on those who dare to watch it. While it’s nearly impossible to break this movie down via conventional means, it essentially follows a Japanese salaryman who is horrified to find that he is slowly sprouting mechanical appendages and gradually transforming into a machine.

The unknowability of Tetsuo is part of the reason why it is so horrifying. The movie offers few answers, which forces you to dive a bit too deep into your own mindset as you desperately try to wrap your head around the implications of what you’re witnessing. It’s easy to feel like you’re losing your mind while you’re watching this thing, and that’s not the state you want to find yourself in as you attempt to digest some of the most disturbing effects ever brought to life by a reportedly troubled, confused, and sometimes unwilling crew. It’s a beautiful nightmare.

Society (1989)

For much of its runtime, Society is a surprisingly restrained film about a young man named Bill Whitney who suspects that something weird is going on with his friends and family. While the very nature of the movie you’ve chosen to watch should clue you into the truth of the matter, what few glimpses of said weird things the film allows us to see are usually written off as somewhat believable hallucinations. No, you didn’t see your sister twist her body around into impossible angles; you’re just stressed about becoming an adult.