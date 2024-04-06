Immaculate, The First Omen, and the Blessed Rise of Pro-Choice Horror Movies

In both films, it is not Satanists but members of the Catholic Church clergy doing the Devil’s work. In the case of The First Omen, it is through the old religious horror movie trope of fearing the Antichrist and end times, albeit Bill Nighy’s Cardinal Lawrence justifies it because the Church needs to do something to stop the secularization of the West. Immaculate might be even more subversive and provocative though, because it has nothing to do with literal devils. Rather a somewhat more convincingly insidious idea is raised when an Italian priest with a background in genetic science (Álvaro Morte) comes up with the notion that he could clone Christ by extracting what the Church believes is Jesus’ blood off a holy relic. And to skip the whole “end times” schtick, they’ll engineer the Second Coming of the Lord by artificially inseminating a novice nun (Sweeney).

They overtly attempt to force their notion of what a woman should be—angelic, helpless, quiet—onto Sweeney’s Sister Cecilia as they dress her like a medieval artist’s beatific ideal of the Virgin Mother. All in the name of doing Christ’s will—for Christ is promised to return in the scripture, no?—they convince themselves it is within their privilege and right to force Cecilia to term, deny her the chance to see a doctor of her own choice, and when all else fails, cut the baby out and leave the mother for dead.

It is not entirely a patriarchy in either film though. Each movie features nuns, young and old, who have subscribed to the dogma and propaganda. It is in fact a mother superior in The First Omen who orders Margaret and the daughter she birthed alongside Damien to be burned alive in order to hide the evidence (the secret cult of the film cares much more about boys than girls). Both movies seem to comment on how religion is used to control women if they’ll let it.

Hence why each film’s ultimate catharsis comes from main characters who do not allow themselves to be indoctrinated or seduced, even by the cries of a helpless baby like poor Rosemary. At the end of The First Omen, the beats of Rosemary’s Baby are played almost verbatim. Margaret didn’t want to be the mother of the Antichrist, but after the child is born she hears the babe’s cries and asks to hold him. It is repeated among the zealots that it’s important for a mother to bond with a newborn. So they hand the baby over. But when Nighy’s Cardinal Lawrence asks if Margaret hears the voice of God in the holiness of her actions, she curtly replies. “No. I only hear my own.” It is then she cuts through the priest’s windpipe and comes close to doing the same to little Damien.

Alas, the movie has to pull its punches because it needs to line up with a 50-year-old franchise, so Margaret hesitates in terminating the Antichrist; Damien gets away to set up the ’76 movie. This is also why Immaculate has the better, and some might say more disturbing, ending.

We never know if Sister Cecilia gives birth to Jesus Christ II, a clone of a random stranger who had his hand nailed to a cross, or even the Antichrist (the noises we hear after the baby is born do not sound entirely human, do they?). All we see is an outstanding close-up of Sweeney’s face as she endures the agony of childbirth, and then rips out the umbilical cord with her teeth. The camera never cuts. We just sit with Cecilia as she makes up her mind. As the pain subsides, she looks down at the baby who came from her womb, the child she unwillingly was made the mother of by a double-dealing institution that uses two or three-thousand year old texts to dictate women’s medical care.