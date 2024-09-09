Speak No Evil Review: Great European Horror Goes Hollywood in New Blumhouse

Gregarious, quick-witted, and faintly naughty, Paddy makes a big impression on Ben and, to a lesser extent, Louise. See, Ben and Louise going through a rough patch in their marriage after moving to London, so when Paddy and Ciara invite the other family to extend their vacation by spending an extra long weekend back in the west country of merry old England, bored Ben jumps at the opportunity. Meanwhile Louise, hoping not to ever upset anyone, goes along with it. As does their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), who can play with Paddy and Ciara’s mute son, Ant (Dan Hough).

At first, a long spell of summertime sunshine and copious drinking seems to be just what the marriage counselor ordered. But the longer Ben and Louise stay, the more Paddy’s forgetfulness and various cultural faux pas seem deliberate, passive aggressive, and finally sinister. Or are we just being snobs? Perhaps it’s best to not mention it, then, and just enjoy the holiday!

As a rule, I am not against American remakes. Gore Vorebinski added much in his reimagining of The Ring, and Matt Reeves brought a Hitchcockian sense of suspense to his credible, if still inferior, Let the Right One In redo. And there is frankly room for improvement on the Danish Speak No Evil. While the cleverness of Christian and Mads Tafdrup’s original screenplay is as delicious as it is cynical, the movie is so eager to lean into its metaphorical fable that its gut-punch of an ending requires one of the couples in this tale to stop behaving like plausible human beings. The ending is unforgettable… but also faintly contrived.

So again to Watkins and company’s credit, the new Speak No Evil screenplay recognizes those glib limitations and allows the choices Ben and Louise make to at least approach some semblance of reality. Adding a subplot about their marriage being in disarray gives actors of Davis and McNairy’s talent something worth exploring. But whatever additional texture is provided to our protagonists amounts to an over-correction as the movie turns an unbelievable but powerful ending into Hollywood fairy dust. It undercuts the satire so thoroughly it forgets the punchline.

Which is not to say there aren’t other things to admire about this iteration of Speak No Evil, especially if you haven’t seen the original and don’t know yet how to read Paddy’s miscues. For starters, McAvoy is positively magnetic to watch as he commits them.

A terrific actor who never feels like he’s gotten his full appreciation, McAvoy’s command of the material is as breathtaking as the Italian and English countrysides in which he operates. He’s an actor who knows how to weaponize affability like a Los Alamos contractor mining for plutonium. It’s not so much that you don’t believe Paddy when he apologizes for serving goose to his vegetarian guest; it’s that you want to believe it’s a benign gag from an otherwise solid pub mate.