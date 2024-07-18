Oddity Review: Irish Horror Movie Is Eerie If Uneven

Oddity runs into its biggest problems when it tries to make sense of the setup. One can accept that Ted would allow his former sister-in-law to come by the house and insist on staying overnight, even though he and Yana both have intentions to leave for the evening. Yana rightly protests to her boyfriend’s acceptance of the intrusion and responds to Darcy with reasonable chilliness after she finds herself stuck in the house, alone with the woman.

However, nothing explains why Yana and Ted accept Darcy’s gift of a life-size wooden mannequin, complete with an angry, open maw. In theory, the mannequin operates like Hitchcock’s famous bomb under the table, something we viewers understand as a threat but the characters do not recognize, thus building tension. Instead viewers cannot help but chuckle every time the camera catches sight of a monstrosity sitting at the dinner table like a polite guest. It’s in these moments that Mc Carthy’s attempt to blend horror subgenres becomes a problem. We’ve all seen killer doll movies and can accept standard genre beats in the absence of recognizable human behavior. But when ghosts and psychics and slashers are also in play, viewers cannot help but wonder why Yana and Ted don’t burn the demon puppet immediately.

The fact that these questions don’t overwhelm the film is a testament to the excellent work done in Oddity, both behind the camera and in front of it.

Bracken excels in dual roles, making two sisters feel distinct (Dani, warm and welcoming; Darcy, cold and rigid) without ever slipping into caricature. She plays Darcy’s sorrow with a crease of the forehead and a clipped last word, neither overdoing the sorrow nor hiding it. Ted could easily be a cruel husband character, but Lee makes him into a real human, a selfish man who considers himself kind and understanding. Conversely, Tadhg Murphy puts so much empathy into his madman character, the one who begged Dani to let him inside, that the viewers immediately share Darcy’s skepticism about the events of that evening.

The characters interact in wonderfully unique spaces, a credit to production designer Lauren Kelly and her team. Every frame is full of detail, especially Darcy’s shop full of oddities, but they never overwhelms the viewer, a credit to Mc Carthy’s skills as a director. He and director of photography Colm Hogan show a real gift for blocking and composition, placing each person in the perfect position to create dread, even when nothing is actually happening. The digital photography does, at time result in a flat images, but that can be forgiven in an independent feature. Mc Carthy and his team use their spaces and sounds so well that we’re too frightened and engrossed to care too much about visual shortcomings.

Mc Carthy constructs each of his horror set-pieces with the confidence of someone who understands the power of the genre. In every instance, whether its the sudden appearance of a ghost or the creeping dread of a wooden man, Mc Carthy wrings terror from the scenario. He succeeds despite the mismatch of subgeneres, making Oddity an oddity of a film indeed.