Alien: Romulus Makes the Xenomorph Life Cycle Even Scarier with New Step and Metaphor

The Xenomorph Life Cycle

The Alien franchise has always benefited from the ghastly designs that Swiss artist H.R. Giger made for the first film. His combination of the organic and mechanical unnerved viewers, especially given the sexual nature of the figures. The xenomorph has several phallic qualities, from its long head to its retractable jaw that penetrates its victims. The facehugger looks vaginal underneath its hand-like exterior, alongside an invading tube.

Those disturbing elements come to the fore throughout the xenomorph lifecycle, which was established in the first two films. The xenomorph begins life as an egg laid by the queen (at least according to Aliens, albeit like the first film Romulus suggests that a queen might not be always necessary). The egg then gestates into a facehugger. The facehugger finds a host and inserts its proboscis inside them, turning the host into an incubator. Once the facehugger’s job has completed, it dies and falls off, letting the xenomorph prepare for its next phase.

The third phase of the lifeform is called a chestburster, appropriately enough because it bursts from the chest of its host, killing them in the process. A xenomorph is vulnerable in its chestburster stage and tends to escape to prepare for its final phase. Ever since Alien, we’ve assumed that the chestburster simply grows into a full-fledged xenomorph, molting its skin along the way.

But in Alien: Romulus, we see another stage between chestburster and full xenomorph. While searching their ship Corbelan for the chestburster that killed his girlfriend Navarro (Aileen Wu), Bjorn (Spike Fearn) and his cousin Kay (Isabela Merced) find a giant pod. In the fine tradition of Giger’s designs for the first Alien, the pod appears vaginal, which only gets worse when Bjorn slams a shock rod inside of it with the hope of killing the creature inside.

The plan doesn’t work and acid blood puts an end to Bjorn, forcing Kay to run for her life. However, the thing that sticks with viewers is the lingering pregnancy and assault imagery. A vaginal cocoon or egg that can defend itself against violent penetration by secreting life-taking fluid on its attacker.

A Terrible Rebirth

Pregnancy also plays into the climax of Alien: Romulus, as Kay gives birth to something caught between a xenomorph, human, and an Engineer from Prometheus. This occurs after she injects herself with the black goo from the prequel (or at least Weyland-Yutani’s best approximation of it).