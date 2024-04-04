The First Omen Review: A Devilish Reinvention of the Classic

There are, of course, many references to Omen ‘76, and sometimes these grow a bit tiresome. The first of these is a clever bit of misdirection, but later homage kills don’t entirely stand up to logic. We’re not entirely convinced the lore ultimately fits in, though we’re ready to stand corrected if a further film in the Omen Universe gets greenlit—there is scope here for more. Meanwhile characters who will later prove crucial get some prequel style expansion.

Stevenson’s movie is beautiful and occasionally bonkers. Lingering closeups of Caballero’s face look like they could be sumptuous paintings. Scenes of nuns prostrating themselves euphorically on the chapel floor wouldn’t feel out of place in Suspiria. Paco Delgado costume design, from Caballero’s ceremonial robes to the glamorous ’70s outfits she and Magaret wear for a final night out before they commit their bodies to be hidden forever, look incredible and speak volumes.

Indeed, the attention to detail in recreating the aesthetics of ’70s Rome are impressive, with a subplot here about student protesters fighting against the status quo, which very much includes the Church, adding extra unrest to the city. Religion clashes with secularism, and history clashes with modernity, in interesting ways, building on the mythology to come in The Omen. Modern jump scares aren’t wildly original but are still effective while we are happy to report not too much time is spent wandering round dark corridors (though not none…). And when the iconic music kicks in, which it inevitably does, it’s worthy of a little shiver of its own. The devil always did get the best tunes, after all.

So there is a lot to love about The First Omen, and it is certainly a far more interesting film than David Gordon Green’s latter two Halloween films and The Exorcist: Believer. However, in some ways it’s a bit of a shame that it was an Omen film at all. Stevenson pushes boundaries with her visuals, and fought hard to keep more shocking sequences in the film, but you can’t help but wonder what she’d have done with a totally free rein, unleashing her creativity on the set pieces without having to nod at memorable kills that already exist. We could quite imagine her standing alongside the likes of Rose Glass and Julia Ducourneu in the subgenre of female-centric body horror.

Still, there’s time for that. A cut above a standard franchise cash-in, The First Omen isn’t perfect but is committed to bringing something different to a much-loved series. It’s a bold feature debut from a director who clearly has a love and respect for horror, and it’s probably about as subversive as you’re going to get for a studio horror of its type. Amen to that.

The First Omen opens in theaters on April 5.