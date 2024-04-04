Radio Silence’s Abigail: A Dracula Movie That Says ‘F*** the Lore’

Glenmaroon House hunches at the top of a long driveway, the severe angles of its walls and joints softened by climbing ivy and deepening twilight shadows. A bronze elk statue towers over the drive’s wet flagstones, antlers pointing to the treeline as though the creature was frozen as it fled the house’s open front doors, the darkness within. Much like the team of criminals at the center of Abigail, Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror movie, Den of Geek is invited to cross the threshold and spend (part of) the night inside to do a job.



Our stakes might not be as high as the tensions at play in Abigail, but rest assured that we will not make it to morning without getting a little bloody.

When members of the press visited the Dublin set in June 2023, Universal was still keeping most details of its upcoming horror movie private. All that was known at the press was Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (two-thirds of the production collective called Radio Silence) were brought into the Universal’s toybox to breathe new life into a dead (or undead) cinematic classic monster in the vein of 2020’s The Invisible Man or, theoretically, 2023’s Renfield, a less successful horror-comedy mashup.

Rest assured that Abigail is firmly in the horror genre. But most of its central characters don’t know this when they arrive at Wilhelm Manor, the foreboding country house that serves as the story’s primary location. Brought together to steal something valuable belonging to an anonymous, wealthy underworld figure, the five strangers learn that their heist is in fact a kidnapping—and the little girl they’re holding for a $50 million dollar ransom is more connected to the underworld than they ever imagined. What was supposed to be an easy, 24-hour babysitting job explodes into a bloody fight to survive a deadly game of Abigail’s predatory design.