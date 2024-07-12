Longlegs Ending Explained with Director Oz Perkins

“I think the ending for her is about as bad as it could have turned out,” Perkins muses when we chat about the last moments of Longlegs. “Like shooting her mom in the head, that’s about as bad a day as a person can have. So I think that ultimately one could say that the entire movement of the movie—or the entire movement of all of Longlegs’ crimes, starting from crime number one all the way to the Carter family—it’s all about getting this poor girl to a place where she shoots her mom in the head. Like that’s kind of the flourish, the Devil’s ‘Yep, I did that.’”

The nature of evil, and how folks can become complicit in their own destruction and self-made damnations, is a recurring theme in Longlegs and other works by Perkins, including his feature directorial debut, The Blackcoat’s Daughter. In both of these films, folks are seduced or consumed by evil, be it as a metaphor or a literal manifestation of the Devil.

Ruth thinks of herself as a Christian woman, yet she is convinced her salvation will only come from doing Satan’s bidding and poisoning parents to murder their children. Those parents, in turn, also are made complicit in the horror. Ruth was able to somewhat resist evil’s compulsion by not killing her daughter, but the likable FBI veteran played by Underwood willingly walked into the kitchen with every intention of gutting his wife. He didn’t even try to fight the temptation.

This carries on from a similar theme in The Blackcoat’s Daughter where we watch a little girl (played by Kiernan Shipka) become possessed by the Devil and then turn out to enjoy merging with the entity.

“When dealing with the characters I’ve written, they’re typically lost people who just get picked up,” Perkins explains. “They’re hitchhiking on the road of life and they get picked up by the wrong car, and then life sort of takes its course. And when you’re dealing with something as appealing as the Devil is supposed to be—that’s his thing, right? He’s appealing. It’s interesting to see characters who have kind of fallen for it, even though it’s ultimately destructive to them.”

The film isn’t so much about literal devil worship (although the final image is an alternate take of Cage’s Longlegs saying “hail Satan” before offing himself). Rather it is about how people let their demons, literal or figurative, consume them until they become something inhuman or unrecognizable either to themselves or their loved ones. Perkins and Cage have also talked to the press, including us, about how the movie is a metaphor to deal with parents who struggled with mental illness.