Oddity: The Haunted Wooden Mannequin Isn’t Even the Scariest Part of the Movie

Shot across four weeks in his native West Cork, Ireland, McCarthy says that Oddity “feels like my first proper film,” scaled up from Caveat, made with a vastly expanded crew and even featuring some carefully orchestrated stunts—it was a challenge the director relished, although he admits, “You’d be a little bit nervous because you’re watching this guy just throw himself off this thing.”

At the heart of the film, though, are the oddities themselves, with plenty of interesting ornaments filling out the frames—McCarthy’s influences included “a lot of anthology stuff [and] old Twilight Zone episodes.”

“With the production designer [Lauren Kelly] and the props we collected or built, there was an emphasis on that and kind of just trying to populate the world with odd things,” he says. “[The main character] has an antique shop, and we just tried to find as many strange things as we could and to get that sense of, ‘Oh yeah, that thing there—there’s definitely a story behind that.’”

So, can we expect any Annabelle-style spin-offs in the works? Perhaps not—although eagle-eyed viewers might spot a few throwbacks to some of his earlier creations. “I wasn’t that forward-thinking,” McCarthy laughs. “A lot of films now seem to have a franchise [in mind] or are trying maybe a little bit too hard to link stuff. I think a subtle nod to things is great, but I do love a standalone horror film more, where by the end of it, you go, ‘OK, there’s going to be no sequel to this. That story feels told, and it’s done.’ But we’ll see.”

Above all, though, McCarthy is excited to finally be unleashing his oddity on the world—starting with his first trip to SXSW.

“Everyone says the audience is really kind of on your side; they’re going along as real genre fans,” he says. “Something about it has always seemed to appeal to me, so I’m excited!”