Alien: Romulus Review – Brings the Whole Franchise Together with Love and Acid

The only remaining link to her family is a robot named Andy (he prefers the term “artificial person,” wink), who has been programmed by Rain’s father to protect her and tell bad dad jokes. When the two of them decide to join up with four other youths hatching an escape plan on a small cargo ship, they get way more than they bargained for.

These scalawags decide to take their ship to an abandoned science vessel that has floated into their ringed planet’s orbit and strip it of cryopods so they can sleep away the nine-year journey to an ideal haven. Of course these punks realize very quickly that the massive floating space station—split into two sections named Romulus and Remus—is not as derelict as one would hope. It contains a multitude of the nasties we have come to expect like a lukewarm Big Mac and Fries. Anyone familiar with this franchise knows it is not a spoiler to tell you that there are less hot young characters alive at the end of this film than there were at the beginning.

Around 2015, filmmaker Neill Blomkamp announced that he was working on a new Alien movie that would bring back Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, Michael Biehn as Hicks, and an aged-up Newt. How could he do this, considering all three of those characters died in Alien 3? By using a plot device that posited that the events of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection (in which Ripley is cloned) were merely dreams/hallucinations experienced by the survivors of Aliens, therefore allowing those two more divisive films to be effectively swept under the rug for the sake of whiney fans. This was, of course, a silly (and ultimately scrapped) idea borne out of the generalized fear that permeates the minds of modern franchise filmmakers who are terrified of fans who want their favorite characters reset to status quo at every outing rather than aging, growing, or evolving the way actual human beings do.

Luckily both Alvarez and his longtime co-screenwriter Rodo Sayagues realize how dumb it is to haphazardly toss lore that has been carefully cultivated with each entry in a series. Thus one of the true joys of Alien: Romulus is the way it integrates elements from all six previous movies, including the two prequels devised by executive producer/OG director, Ridley Scott.

It’s a franchise-binding movie. We won’t reveal how the filmmakers do this, but it is heartening to see these callbacks/expansions of previous ideas, because it feels like payoff in a series where each successive film has often felt like either a reaction, course correction, or even middle finger to the previous entry. Scott himself seemed to abandon the sense of awe and meditations on mortality of Prometheus when he served up more conventional xenomorph action in the subsequent Alien: Covenant, which felt less like an artistic decision and more an obligatory one.

Romulus gives us some inventive new gadgets, set pieces, and lore, even adding a cool never-revealed step in the title creature’s well-worn life cycle of facehugger, chestburster, and grown-ass alien. One sequence involving an elevator shaft is a real banger. Still, it’s hard to ignore all the “homages” to previous movies, and if you’ve been waiting for an entry that feels radically fresh you best keep waiting. Re-dressing old formulas The Force Awakens-style is certainly the primary mode this film operates on, but a big IP sci-fi horror flick that’s 60 percent old and busted and 40 percent new hotness is about as good a ratio as we can hope for these days.