Alien: Romulus’ Biggest, Grossest, and Strangest Easter Eggs from the Other Movies

However, beyond the copious fan service, what’s most interesting about Ash/Rook’s inclusion is how he rewrites the series and leans it in the favor of Alien over Aliens (as well as Prometheus). By that we mean Ash suggests this “perfect organism” is incredibly intelligent and formidable, and not merely a “bug.” This is alluded to, as well, when Andy (under Rook’s influence) tells Rain and Tyler that the creature is “laying a trap” by baiting them to open the door to save Kay.

This ties into Ash’s original admiration of the creature, as well as Alien’s suggestion that it can reproduce without need of an Alien Queen. We never see a Queen onboard the Romulus, but it seems many of the people who got disappeared on the space station, and later Kay, were made prey for reproduction. This is what went down with Dallas in the “director’s cut” of Alien too. Meanwhile Brett’s fate is clarified when a xenomorph obliterates Tyler’s face after taking him into the air. For food or fun, we’re never sure.

Just as importantly, Rook reveals that Weyland-Yutani has been searching for “the xenomorph” since reports of a vessel were destroyed 20 years ago. This is obviously a reference to the fate of the Nostromo and suggests Ash/Mother (the automatic computer and brain hive of the Nostromo) broadcast secret reports back to Earth. We also learn the Renaissance has a “Mother” central computer that Rook communicates with, and which shows him the infamous “PURGE” graphic from Alien and Blade Runner when it’s “game over” at the end of the movie.

Finally, the entire climax of Alien: Romulus is more or less a retread of the ending of Alien where Weaver’s Ripley blows the xenomorph out of the airlock. The creature is different and instead of an airlock, our new heroine Rain uses the acid blood associated with the xenomorph to eat part of the hull of her ship. However, the sequence begins with Rain in her underwear ready to take the long sleep, only to be left vulnerable and exposed to a surprise alien threat. She ultimately is able to get a space suit on, kill the creature, and even leave a perhaps unnecessary officer’s log relaying that she is the last human survivor of this very bad and no good day. In other words, the end of Alien but bigger.

Prometheus (and Alien: Covenant)

While Alien: Romulus doesn’t lean as heavily on the other films in the series, it is still able to tie all the movies together, and one of the most surprising reference points is Prometheus. This also begins with Rook’s plentiful exposition.

Rook hits the nail on the head when he says that this alien creature is something they have been searching for since receiving the “Prometheus files.” Rook is obviously referring to the Prometheus mission from the 2012 movie of the same name, which was undertaken to feed the vanity of one man, the Company’s founder Peter Weyland. Rook further states that while Peter died looking for immortality, the scientists aboard the Renaissance Space Station cracked the code. The Company has been searching for this creature ever since the Prometheus expedition’s failure, and they actively sought out the ejected xenomorph from the Nostromo.