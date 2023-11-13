UK Christmas 2023 TV Guide: the Best Festive Specials, New Drama & Comedy Series
The Doctor Who Christmas Special is back! Alongside a final treat from Ghosts, new Taskmaster, Slow Horses & more. Here’s our guide to the best British TV for Christmas 2023
It’s beginning to look a lot like… well, November.
But while it’s certainly pretty Novembery at the time of writing this, there’s already a sleighful of excellent UK Christmas TV to look forward to – from festive funnies like Not Going Out and the last ever episode of Ghosts to Christmassy crime dramas like Beyond Paradise and brand-new Agatha Christie adaptation Murder Is Easy.
And of course, every Whovian’s Christmas wish has been answered with the return of the Doctor Who Christmas special!
There’s a festive feline theme to family viewing, with Julia Donaldson’s annual animated gift to parents being Tabby McTat, and Channel 4 giving us an all-star adaptation of Mog’s Christmas. And, as dependable as cranberry sauce and family arguments, there are all your favourite Christmas special episodes, from Taskmaster to QI and beyond.
So stock up on the Quality Street, test run a batch of eggnog or four and get ready to celebrate another season of good will and even better telly!
DRAMA
Doctor Who (BBC One, Christmas Day)
Ncuti Gatwa’s first official episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will also see the much-anticipated return of the Doctor Who Christmas special, airing on Christmas Day for the first time in six years. The episode title is “The Church on Ruby Road”, a nod to the fact that this episode will introduce The Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson, Coronation Street), and filming reports did see Gatwa running about in a churchyard full of fake snow. Shortly after being confirmed as a guest star, EastEnders’ Anita Dobson was also spotted on set with Christmas decs, so it’s likely she’ll feature in the festive special too. There’s also a rumoured 2005 Doctor Who star returning. We’ll update with more details as we get them – it’s all very exciting.
Slow Horses (November 29th, Apple TV+)
Gary Oldman is back as the gloriously funny (and hygienically questionable) Jackson Lamb in the third series of Slow Horses, the slick spy thriller about a group of disgraced and exiled MI5 spies. This time, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to unveil a long-buried secret, which sees the “slow horses” caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future of the whole of MI5. Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) is back as River Cartwright, Lamb’s unofficial right-hand-man, as is Freddie Fox (House of the Dragon) as the slimy Spider, Saskia Reeves (Wolf Hall) as Standish, and the rest of the Slough House gang of misfits, and for series three they’re joined by Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London) and Katherine Waterston (Perry Mason). New episodes debut on Apple TV+ from 29th November.
Lot No 249 (BBC Two, December)
One of the more chilling Christmas traditions has been the BBC’s A Ghost Story For Christmas, which first began back in the seventies, and has in more recent years been resurrected by Mark Gatiss. He previously gave us versions of MR James stories including The Mezzotint, and last year Count Magnus, but this time he’s adapting a spooky Arthur Conan Doyle short story about an Oxford student who becomes obsessed with an ancient Egyptian mummy. Lot No 249 will star Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Freddie Fox (Slow Horses) when it arrives on BBC Two this December.
Murder Is Easy (BBC One, TBC)
There’s something oddly festive about an Agatha Christie mystery arriving on our screens, and this time we’re getting one of her detective stories that hasn’t really ever been adapted properly for TV. Murder is Easy begins on a train, with retired police officer Luke Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson, Industry) meeting the mysterious Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton, Downton Abbey) who tells him that a series of supposedly accidental deaths in the village of Wynchwood Under Ashe are anything but innocent, and there’s a killer on the loose. When Miss Pinkerton is later found dead, Luke knows he must track down the murderer before they strike again. The two-part series also stars Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, Shetland’s Douglas Henshall and Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings) and it’s expected to arrive over the festive season.
The Heist Before Christmas (Sky Max, December)
TV treasures James Nesbitt (Suspect) and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) unite in this comedy thriller – and both are dressed as Santa Claus and hiding out in the woods. When miserable twelve-year-old Mikey and his little brother Sean find them, Nesbitt’s Santa has just pulled off a bank heist, whereas Spall says he’s the real deal, but Mikey’s not convinced. He sets his sights on stealing the bank robber’s cash instead to give his family the Christmas they can’t afford – but we’ve got a feeling there’ll be some Christmas magic along the way when this year’s Sky Christmas special airs in December.
The Winter King (ITVX, from December 21st)
Who says Christmas can’t involve mediaeval swordfights? Fans of historical fiction were left bereft with the end of The Last Kingdom this year, a Viking/Saxon-based show based on Bernard Cornwell’s novels, but now another of his book series has been adapted for TV. This one’s about the Arthurian legends, with Iain de Caestecker (Agents of SHIELD) playing an exiled Arthur who is called back to his family after Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White, Small Axe) predicts it’s his destiny to bring the country together. Other cast members include SAS: Rogue Heroes’ Stuart Campbell as narrator Derfel and Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe) as the powerful King Uther Pendragon. The first five episodes of this perfect bit of winter escapism arrive on ITVX on December 21st, with the rest of the episodes available from 27th December.
Sister Boniface Mysteries (UKTV Play, DATE TBC)
Crime-solving nun Sister Boniface (comedian Lorna Watson) gets her own feature-length Christmas cosy crime special this year, in which she finds herself stranded on a train in the middle of the worst winter on record, and things go from bad to worse when precious jewel The Star of The Orient goes missing and a passenger turns up dead. Poor Sister Boniface will have to balance finding the killer with not freezing to death – but we suspect it’ll all turn out alright in the end. With guest stars including Rupert Vansittart (Game of Thrones), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down) and Timothy West (Gentleman Jack), this Christmas special will arrive on UKTV Play soon.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Channel 5, DATE TBC)
We’ve already been gifted one Christmas episode of this cosy crime drama – created by and starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street) as an antique dealer turned amateur sleuth in southern France – and Channel 5 has confirmed series three is kicking off with another festive special. While plot details are yet to be confirmed, Lindsay shared an Instagram post confirming they started filming the Christmas special back in May 2023 (although it looks surprisingly sunny for December…) We’ll update with transmission dates shortly.
The Crown Series 6 Parts One & Two (November 16th & December 14th, Netflix)
This Christmas will see the end of an era as the final episodes of the sixth and last ever series of The Crown air on Netflix. It arrives in two parts, with the first four episodes streaming from November 16th, covering the events around the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). The final six episodes – in which Imelda Staunton as the Queen reflects on her reign, Prince Charles (Dominic West, SAS: Rogue Heroes) marries Camilla (Olivia Williams, The Nevers) and Prince William (Ed McVey) starts a budding romance with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) at university – will be released on Netflix on December 14th.
Murder, They Hope (Gold, DATE TBC)
The fact that Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson’s excellent cosy crime comedy is returning for a Christmas special is good news indeed, but discovering the episode is called “Blood, Actually” takes this to a new level of joy. There’s an all-star cast joining them too – from comedy greats like Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Lee Mack (Not Going Out) and Sarah Hadland (Miranda) to household names like EastEnders royalty Martin Kemp and Anita Dobson and Doctor Who legend Peter Davison. Gemma (Gibson) and Terry (Vegas) will be on a Christmas getaway, with a string of murders interrupting their various merrymaking, which includes Santa parades, festive competitions and an attempt at the perfect Christmas dinner. Arriving on Gold – date TBC.
Beyond Paradise (BBC One, December)
Ahead of the second series of this Death in Paradise spin-off – which stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton as his fiancee, who have relocated to fight crime in Cornwall – the show’s first Christmas special is on the way, and it apparently promises some “cracking guest stars” and potentially a wedding. More details will be announced soon, and it will arrive on BBC One in December.
Death in Paradise (BBC One, December)
After its second festive special aired last year, Death in Paradise is back for Christmas again, with Ralf Little (The Royle Family) back as a newly single DI Neville Parker, putting his detective skills to the test once more on the island of Saint Marie in the Caribbean. The “amazing and joyful” feature-length Christmas special and series 13 episodes finished filming back in October, and we should get an air date and plot details soon.
Call The Midwife (BBC One, Christmas Day)
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to Nonnatus House in 1960s Poplar to see what adorable babies those chirpy nuns and midwives are delivering in snowy London. The Call The Midwife Instagram confirmed they were filming the festive special back in May, sharing a clip of the Turner children enjoying a snowball fight, and also showed a behind-the-scenes photo of Doctor Turner (Stephen McGann) and his son Timothy (Max MacMillan) filming some driving sequences. Further plot details remain a mystery for now, but producers have promised “laughter, joy and family. With perhaps a tissue or two…” Call The Midwife traditionally airs in the evening of Christmas Day on BBC One.
COMEDY
Ghosts (BBC One, December)
Deep breath, everyone – this Christmas special is also the final ever episode of lovable sitcom Ghosts. Previous festive episodes have been tear-jerking at the best of times (in particular this chills-inducing rendition of “In The Bleak Midwinter”) and the fifth and final series – which aired in the autumn – was also full of heartwarming moments, so we can only imagine the emotional carnage this final special will involve. No plot details have been announced yet, and neither has an air date been confirmed – but it’s usually pretty close to the big day itself. We’ll update here when we can.
Not Going Out (BBC One, December)
Impressively, this Christmas special will be the 100th episode of Not Going Out, Lee Mack’s hit BBC sitcom that centres on the chaotic relationship between Lee (a fictional version of Mack himself) and his on-screen wife Lucy (Sally Bretton, Beyond Paradise). While plot details are yet to be announced, it’s worth noting this might also be the last ever episode of the show, as its fourteenth series has yet to be confirmed and Mack recently told RadioTimes.com that both he and the BBC are deciding whether the show should continue. The Christmas special will arrive on BBC One in December.
A Very Brassic Christmas (Sky, December)
After five series, this scrappy, warm and very funny sitcom about a group of cash-strapped northerners doing what they need to get by is getting its first Christmas special, and it’s as chaotic and crime-filled as usual. The gang (including Joe Gilgun as Vinnie, Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan as Erin and Plebs’ Ryan Sampson as Tommo) have to save Tyler’s (Jude Riordan) school nativity after a robbery at the school (heist at Winter Wonderland, anyone?) and Dr Chris (Dominic West, The Crown) asks for help looking after his aunt, who will be played by impressive guest star Imelda Staunton (The Crown). Another guest appearance to look forward to is Taskmaster’s Greg Davies as the brilliantly named character Dick Dolphin. The special arrives on Sky Max the week before Christmas.
Bad Education (BBC Three, December)
The guys behind school-based sitcom Bad Education used last Christmas to bring the show back after a seven-year hiatus, and after a successful fourth series aired in early 2023, they’re back again to launch series five with another festive special – and this one’s a musical episode. Featuring “a number of original songs and choreographed dances performed by the cast”, the special will also see a special cameo from the show’s creator Jack Whitehall, alongside the return of teachers Stephen Carmichael (Layton Williams) and Mitchell Harper (Charlie Wernham). Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) is also back as Mr Fraser, as is Vicki Pepperdine (We Are Not Alone) as headteacher Mrs Hoburn. The Christmas special will arrive on BBC Three in December.
CHILDREN & FAMILY
Dodger (BBC One, December)
The Dodger Christmas special has a mightily impressive line-up this year – so much so, we’re fairly sure the parents will want to watch as much as the kids. The tricksy duo of Fagin (Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston) and Dodger (Billy Jenkins) are trying to steal Queen Victoria’s crown – with the monarch herself played by Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan (recently confirmed as part of the cast for the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special), and other guest stars including Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show), and national treasure Simon Callow. The special will air on BBC One over the Christmas period, on iPlayer from 29th December and on CBBC on 3rd January.
Tabby McTat (BBC One, December)
Once again, Julia Donaldson is delivering a festive animated treat, and this year it’s a heartwarming tale about a musical cat and his busker friend called Fred. There’ll be lots of familiar names to keep the grownups invested too – Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) is the narrator, Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) is Fred the busker, and Gangs of London’s Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú plays Tabby himself, while other roles will be voiced by Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) and Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show). Donaldson’s films usually arrive on BBC One around Christmas Day itself – we’ll confirm when we know more.
Mog’s Christmas (Channel 4, December)
The team behind the hit 2019 adaptation of The Tiger Who Came To Tea are bringing a new favourite childhood book to life: Judith Kerr classic Mog’s Christmas. It will feature a host of big-name voice talent: Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh will narrate, Claire Foy (The Crown) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) play Mr and Mrs Thomas, and fresh from voicing the Meep in Doctor Who, the inimitable Miriam Margolyes will play one of the Thomas family aunts. There’s original musical numbers (including one sung by Sophie Ellis-Bextor) and we expect this to land on Channel 4 a day or so before Christmas.
CBeebies Panto: Robin Hood (CBeebies, December)
Once again, a host of popular CBeebies presenters will be coming together to perform in a high-energy live panto, doing their best “oh no he isn’t, oh yes he is!” and “it’s behind you!” routines for the littlest family members. This year it’s Robin Hood – the theatre recording took place in Wales back in October, and it’ll arrive on the CBeebies channel closer to Christmas.
QUIZZES
Richard Osman’s Festive House of Games (BBC Two, TBC)
Once again poor Richard Osman had to get his festive cheer on back in a balmy June, as the Christmas House of Games special was filmed in the summer. There are no details on the line-up just yet – we’ll let you know when we hear more – and the series should arrive on the BBC in December.
The 1% Club (ITV, December)
Lee Mack is bringing us a festive edition of his popular but fiendishly tricksy quiz, where 100 people try and answer a series of logic questions to win up to £100,000. This time, the questions will be Christmas-themed, so it should be even more fun than usual. It’ll air on ITV nearer to Christmas.
ENTERTAINMENT
Taskmaster’s New Year Treat (Channel 4, New Year’s Day)
This one-off festive special should keep us entertained while we wait for Taskmaster series 17, and it’s perfect New Year’s Eve hangover telly – an unexpected group of celebrities go head-to-head in a series of daft tasks set by unforgiving Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Little Alex Horne, with often surprising results. This year’s line-up is still TBC but we can be fairly certain that, like all other years, the New Year Treat will air on New Year’s Day itself.
The Unofficial Science of Die Hard (Sky Max, December)
After last year’s look at the science of the Home Alone pranks, this fun festive science show is back, and this time comedians Chris Ramsey and Paul Chowdry will delve into the stunts from famously controversial “Christmas” film Die Hard, working out if they’d have been possible in real life. There’s also a bonus episode in which Greg Davies and Maisie Adam give the science treatment to the stunts in Indiana Jones, from poisonous darts to giant boulders.
QI (BBC Two, December)
They filmed the annual QI Christmas special back in March (March, for goodness’ sake!), and this year’s line-up joining Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig are comedians Eshaan Akbar, Jo Brand & Jimmy Carr. Hopefully by the time it arrives on BBC Two (air date TBC) then the rest of long-awaited series U (also filmed back in the spring) will have started airing too.
Never Mind The Buzzcocks Christmas Special (Sky, December)
Greg Davies will lead this unruly music quiz in its second festive special, with guests including comedian Harry Hill, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and The Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson. There are also appearances from DJ Luck & MC Neat, Paul Potts and Ritchie Neville from Five. The episode will arrive on Sky Max in December.
Would I Lie To You? (BBC One, December)
There’s nothing better than sprawling on the sofa with your booze of choice watching the new WILTY Christmas special, and this year’s going to be extra-fun, as team captain David Mitchell is joined once again by his wife and Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell, so we can probably expect an amusing surprise marriage-testing revelation (or more likely fib) or two along the way. The other panellists joining host Rob Brydon and David’s rival captain Lee Mack will be Naga Munchetty, Alex Brooker and Melvyn Hayes. Exact air date is TBC.
FACTUAL
Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley On The Case of Conan Doyle (BBC Two, December)
Accompanying this year’s Conan Doyle-penned Ghost Story for Christmas, this historian Lucy Worsley doc will tell us all about the love-hate relationship between the author and his most famous literary creation, Sherlock Holmes. Over three episodes, Worsley will shed light on how Conan Doyle created Sherlock, why he grew to hate him, and how he later became a sort of detective in his own right in one of the 20th century’s most important legal cases. The series arrives on BBC Two in December.
Dickens: Phantoms and Fiction (Sky Arts, December)
Actor David Harewood (The Sandman) will be exploring the haunting world of Charles Dickens’ supernatural tales in this festive-but-spooky documentary, delving into his eerie and atmospheric worlds through actor readings and archive footage, and exploring the popularity of ghost stories during the Victorian era.
Royal Institution Christmas Lectures (BBC Four, December)
For geeks, the annual trip back to school in the form of BBC4’s Christmas science lectures is a precious tradition, although as per usual they’re not keeping the subject matter particularly light. After covering forensic autopsies last year and the pandemic the year before that, this year they’ll be tackling the truth about Artificial Intelligence, and using their usual mix of fascinating facts and engaging live demonstrations to keep us entertained and possibly slightly dread-filled. They’ll arrive on BBC4 in late December.
ORIGINAL FILMS
Genie (Sky Cinema and NOW, 1st December)
Romcom-writing royalty Richard Curtis is having his 1991 film Bernard and the Genie adapted into a sparkly new Christmas romp, starring Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid) as a genie who gets accidentally freed from an antique jewellery box by down-on-his-luck Bernard (Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project), whose workaholic life has resulted in him becoming estranged from his wife and daughter. Of course, Bernard and the genie team up to try to win his family back, with lots of festive fun along – and an appearance from the excellent Alan Cumming as Bernard’s tyrannical boss – along the way.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Amazon Prime, December)
The cast of last year’s soppy but endearing Christmas romcom are reuniting for an equally silly sequel, with Cora Kirk and Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield back as hapless couple Hayley and James. Last time, a snowstorm and mix-up meant they accidentally got stranded at their respective partner’s family homes for Christmas, and somehow they’re about to do it all again, only this time both families have gone skiing in the Alps and it’s their alpine accommodation they’ll be swapping. Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) and Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road) are back as Hayley’s parents, and Doctor Who’s David Bradley is also among the returning cast, but this time they’re joined by 30 Rock legend Jane Krakowski as James’ Dad’s new girlfriend. This should be fun when it arrives on Amazon Prime in December.
We’ll be updating this list regularly between now and Christmas, so keep checking back to find out when your favourite festive shows are on TV.