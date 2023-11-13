UK Christmas 2023 TV Guide: the Best Festive Specials, New Drama & Comedy Series

So stock up on the Quality Street, test run a batch of eggnog or four and get ready to celebrate another season of good will and even better telly!

DRAMA

Doctor Who (BBC One, Christmas Day)

Ncuti Gatwa’s first official episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will also see the much-anticipated return of the Doctor Who Christmas special, airing on Christmas Day for the first time in six years. The episode title is “The Church on Ruby Road”, a nod to the fact that this episode will introduce The Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson, Coronation Street), and filming reports did see Gatwa running about in a churchyard full of fake snow. Shortly after being confirmed as a guest star, EastEnders’ Anita Dobson was also spotted on set with Christmas decs, so it’s likely she’ll feature in the festive special too. There’s also a rumoured 2005 Doctor Who star returning. We’ll update with more details as we get them – it’s all very exciting.

Slow Horses (November 29th, Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman is back as the gloriously funny (and hygienically questionable) Jackson Lamb in the third series of Slow Horses, the slick spy thriller about a group of disgraced and exiled MI5 spies. This time, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to unveil a long-buried secret, which sees the “slow horses” caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future of the whole of MI5. Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) is back as River Cartwright, Lamb’s unofficial right-hand-man, as is Freddie Fox (House of the Dragon) as the slimy Spider, Saskia Reeves (Wolf Hall) as Standish, and the rest of the Slough House gang of misfits, and for series three they’re joined by Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London) and Katherine Waterston (Perry Mason). New episodes debut on Apple TV+ from 29th November.

Lot No 249 (BBC Two, December)

One of the more chilling Christmas traditions has been the BBC’s A Ghost Story For Christmas, which first began back in the seventies, and has in more recent years been resurrected by Mark Gatiss. He previously gave us versions of MR James stories including The Mezzotint, and last year Count Magnus, but this time he’s adapting a spooky Arthur Conan Doyle short story about an Oxford student who becomes obsessed with an ancient Egyptian mummy. Lot No 249 will star Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Freddie Fox (Slow Horses) when it arrives on BBC Two this December.

Murder Is Easy (BBC One, TBC)

There’s something oddly festive about an Agatha Christie mystery arriving on our screens, and this time we’re getting one of her detective stories that hasn’t really ever been adapted properly for TV. Murder is Easy begins on a train, with retired police officer Luke Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson, Industry) meeting the mysterious Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton, Downton Abbey) who tells him that a series of supposedly accidental deaths in the village of Wynchwood Under Ashe are anything but innocent, and there’s a killer on the loose. When Miss Pinkerton is later found dead, Luke knows he must track down the murderer before they strike again. The two-part series also stars Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, Shetland’s Douglas Henshall and Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings) and it’s expected to arrive over the festive season.

The Heist Before Christmas (Sky Max, December)

TV treasures James Nesbitt (Suspect) and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) unite in this comedy thriller – and both are dressed as Santa Claus and hiding out in the woods. When miserable twelve-year-old Mikey and his little brother Sean find them, Nesbitt’s Santa has just pulled off a bank heist, whereas Spall says he’s the real deal, but Mikey’s not convinced. He sets his sights on stealing the bank robber’s cash instead to give his family the Christmas they can’t afford – but we’ve got a feeling there’ll be some Christmas magic along the way when this year’s Sky Christmas special airs in December.