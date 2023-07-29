The Best Cosy Crime Series: Marple, Death in Paradise, Murder She Wrote & More

Why do we find murder mysteries so uniquely relaxing? This is one of the age-old questions about human nature, up there with ‘what is consciousness?’ and ‘why do we keep eating mouldy cheese and fish eggs like it’s a good thing?’ Because, despite the grief and blood and mountains of paperwork that a gruesome murder causes, we simply can’t get enough of curling up on the sofa with a mug of tea and a cosy crime drama to keep us blissfully entertained all the way through to bedtime.

This isn’t a new thing, either: while modern series like Death in Paradise and Shakespeare and Hathaway are the current champions of cosy crime TV, back in the eighties and nineties classics like Murder She Wrote and Hetty Wainthropp Investigates taught us how it’s done. So whether you’re after the latest in the cosy crime genre or some more nostalgic viewing, here are the best of the best, from the UK, USA and Australia:

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Transporting us back to 1920s Melbourne, the Australian Miss Fisher series is based on Kerry Greenwood’s historical mystery novels, and centres on the sassy, fast-living black-bobbed private detective Phryne Fisher (played by Essie Davis, The Babadook), who goes around annoying all the male detectives by being a woman. Fisher doesn’t let a silly little thing like a corpse get in the way of her constant flirting with the dishy Constable Hugh Collins, at one point seductively asking him “would you like to take a look at the body with me?” to which he suggestively replies “Is that an invitation?” while some poor soul is lying there freshly murdered. It’s cheeky, glamorous escapism and also has some excellent appearances from the legendary Miriam Margolyes (Call The Midwife), who plays Miss Fisher’s long-suffering aunt.

Where to watch: Acorn (US, UK and AUS), NOW (UK), Netflix (AUS)