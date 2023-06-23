How Did Not Going Out Become The Second-Longest Running British Sitcom?

Series 13 will also cement Not Going Out as the second-longest running British sitcom of all time, beaten only by Last of the Summer Wine, and overtaking the likes of Birds of a Feather (12 series), Red Dwarf (12 series and a film) and My Family (11 series).

So how has Not Going Out endured long enough to earn this lofty accolade?

A big part of it is its simplicity: Lee Mack is a standup by trade (though his Not Going Out persona is generally unemployed), so he knows a thing or two about telling good jokes, and he stuffs Not Going Out so full of them that it’s almost half-sitcom, half-standup routine. We already know from his time as team captain on panel show Would I Lie To You? that Mack has one of the quickest wits in the business, and he’s also spoken of being deeply influenced by Eric Morecambe, and there’s a definite sprinkle of Morecambe & Wise-style wit to the back-and-forth humour in Not Going Out.

This gives the show a timelessness, its relentless one-liners evoking good old-fashioned entertainers like the Two Ronnies and Tommy Cooper, and while we’re yet to see if Not Going Out stands the test of time on quite the same scale as these greats, it certainly shares many elements of their comedic style.

Mack and his co-star Bretton might not be a classic double-act in the style of Morecambe & Wise, but their on-screen partnership is undeniably successful, with their will-they-won’t-they tension lasting seven series until they married in the 2014 Christmas special. Mack makes sure to give Bretton just as many zingers as himself in the script, so they can continuously volley back and forth, and Bretton more than holds her own.

Mack has also been smart enough to recruit some of the best classic joke-tellers in the business, from his character’s best friend Tim (played by Tim Vine, whose one-liners have twice won the Edinburgh Festival’s “funniest joke” prize), his neighbour Toby, BAFTA-winning comedy actor Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), and his on-screen father, the much-missed Bobby Ball, who was one half of the legendary double comedy duo Cannon and Ball. The show has also benefited from great performances by comedy talent like Ghosts’ Katy Wix – who played Tim’s dim-witted girlfriend Daisy – and Miranda Hart (Miranda), who was Lee’s cleaner and confidante Barbara.