Ghosts 2023 Christmas Special Confirmed!

Praise the sun, stars and moonah, there’s still one more Ghosts Christmas special on the way. The BBC has confirmed that yes, although series five will be the Button House gang’s final outing, they’re not saying goodbye without also gifting us a 2023 Christmas episode in addition to the six-episode last series.

Filming on the new Christmas special was kept under wraps and not announced until two days before the final series is due to arrive. Catch that on BBC One at 8.30pm this Friday the 6th of October, with all episodes also available as a boxset on iPlayer on that day.

Though the BBC One festive schedules have yet to be announced, if the new festive instalment follows in the footsteps of the 2022 special, then fans can expect it to air in a family-friendly early evening slot on December 25th. Prior to 2022, the Ghosts Christmas specials aired on December 23rd.

No title, guest cast or photos from the 2023 Christmas episode have yet been released, so it’s currently anybody’s guess what the ghosts will be up to this time around. Previous festive specials included the Julian-focused “The Ghost of Christmas,” in which the disgraced and trouser-free MP realised what he’d missed out on by neglecting his family in favour of carousing and womanising during the festive season, while Mike struggled to assert himself and create his own traditions in the face of his family’s Christmas visit.