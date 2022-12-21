Mark Gatiss on His Love of Christmas Horror, M.R. James, and Real-Life Ghost Stories

When it comes to the tradition of telling ghosts stories during Christmas, Charles Dickens still reigns supreme, with medieval scholar M.R. James in a very close second place. But in recent years, actor, writer, and director Mark Gatiss has quickly earned mention alongside those two by reinvigorating the United Kingdom’s heritage of holiday horror.

Best known for his work on Doctor Who, Sherlock, Dracula, and the comedy troupe League of Gentlemen, Gatiss has become the force behind the BBC’s revival of A Ghost Story for Christmas series of television films. The original run of annuals was largely helmed by Lawrence Gordon Clark, and aired from 1971 until ’78, before returning sporadically in 2005. Gatiss made his directorial debut in 2013 with The Tractate Middoth, the Ghost Story adaptation of James’ work. He has since written and directed three more for the series — James adaptations Martin’s Close and The Mezzotint, and the original story The Dead Room — along with writing mini-series Crooked House (2008) and writing and directing The Amazing Mr. Blunden TV film, which both aired at Christmas.

Now he is back as writer and director for Count Magnus, the long-anticipated adaptation of James’ 1904 tale. In a recent interview on Den of Geek’s Talking Strange paranormal pop culture podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube), Gatiss speaks about his love for season’s screamings and this year’s Christmas ghost story, which airs Dec. 23 on BBC Two in the UK and drops the same day on streaming service BritBox in the US.

The short film revolves around travelogue author Mr. Wraxall (played by Jason Watkins) who discovers the story of a tyrannical count from the past while visiting an ancient Swedish manor house. Upon learning of the count’s unholy pilgrimage, Wraxall is gripped with dangerous curiosity about the ominous figure’s dark dealings and monstrous companion. It is a perfect example of a classic story by James, who is a master of the genre and would narrate his yarns to friends and students during the holiday season while serving as provost at King’s College and Eton College in the early 20th century.