South Park: Ranking the Best Christmas Episodes

South Park is not what you would consider a sentimental show. Yet, for the many years the animated classic has been on the air, it’s proven that it has a soft spot for holiday joy. Sure, that soft spot just happens to include a sentient Christmas turd but that’s just the closest you’re going to get to ooey-gooey feelings with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

In its earlier seasons, South Park‘s schedule often ran through December and the show was happy to provide viewers with an accompanying Christmas special. Christmas episodes have become rarer for the series since but there are still at least 10 distinct holiday installments in the show’s canon…and that’s not even including “The Spirit of Christmas” short from 1995 that would eventually become South Park.

In the spirit of the season, we decided to go ahead and rank all of the South Park Christmas specials! Let us know what you think of our choices (and check out our rankings of the Halloween episodes over here).

10. Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classics

Original Air Date: Dec. 1, 1999