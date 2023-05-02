Hooray for the Return of the Doctor Who Christmas Special!

As Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary approaches it’s important to see this as a time of renewal and yes, regeneration for the show, not just an opportunity to bask in nostalgia and past glories. Doctor Who has to intrigue and excite its core audience of children for the franchise to remain healthy.

Yes, Russell T Davies is coming back as showrunner, but he knows more than anyone else the importance of keeping Doctor Who alive for modern audiences. Yes, he’s brought David Tennant back, but to play the Fourteenth Doctor, a whole new regeneration who even has a different coloured outfit; yes, his Doctor who encounters Donna Noble, who I think we can all agree was a character who still had a great deal of untapped potential, and now we know that the series will be scored by classic-nu-Who-composer Murray Gold, who will be bringing lots of new and exciting ideas.

New and exciting are the watchwords. This isn’t about “resetting” Doctor Who, or “fixing” it to resemble an idealised version of its previous incarnations (that fans at the time hated for not being like even older versions of the show anyway). That said, among all of the old elements returning to Doctor Who this year, perhaps none is more exciting than an actual Christmas Special being shown on – fingers crossed – actual Christmas day!

“For the first time ever, I’m writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!” Davies said in an interview with Doctor Who Magazine last December. “And this isn’t for next year, no, the 2023 script has been long since signed-off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!”