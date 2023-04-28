Would I Lie To You’s Funniest Lies And Truths

13. Rhod Gilbert’s Animal Hat Trick

Any of Rhod Gilbert’s appearances on Would I Lie To You? would have been a worthy entry on this list, from his claim that he slept on a bench for a month to avoid his housemates to the time he sold his car for some tapas, but we’ve chosen this example – where he claims he got fired from a zoo for taking photos of the animals in hats – to show how he’s equally entertaining whether lying or telling the truth.

He’s one of those comedians that makes it look easy, leaving the audience weak with laughter from the first moments – where he claims he put a hippo in a flat cap – to his ludicrous attempt to invent a zoo name and plumping for the suspiciously-like-Whipsnade “Oaksnade”. Mackenzie Crook nodding sagely at Rhod’s story, like he’s a discerning connoisseur of animal-hat-combos, is another excellent touch.

VERDICT: LIE

12. Claudia Winkleman’s Animal Assignations

Winkleman is an absolute pro at this game, effortlessly weaving ridiculous-yet-somehow-convincing yarns that constantly leave us all guessing. As a result – and because she’s famously a delightful kook – it becomes utterly plausible that she labels every person she meets as an animal, as she claims here. She has great fun assigning animals to her fellow contestants, with mixed reactions, from Lee Mack’s horror at being called a beaver to Rhod Gilbert’s adorable pride at being described as a red setter puppy, and somehow when she describes herself as “97% camel, 3% mouse” it just makes sense. It’s Winkleman’s world, we’re all just living in it.

VERDICT: LIE

11. James Acaster’s Cabbage Fiend

The sight of Acaster pointing at a child and saying “I hate him with all my heart” simply shouldn’t be as funny as it is, but there we go. This is also one of the rare times that the viewers of Would I Lie To You? had something of an advantage, as many had seen James Acaster’s ongoing cabbage trolling on Twitter, so knew this daft story (that Mick was the son of his friend, and had been pranking him with cabbages for months, filling his bed with cabbage leaves and sending him cabbages in the post) was completely true.