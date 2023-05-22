Rings of Power Season 2 Has a Big Galadriel Story to Tell: Morfydd Clark on What’s Next

With a resurgent Sauron now headed to Mordor despite her best efforts to stop him, things are only going to get more complicated for Galadriel in season 2.

“[Galadriel] is about to have a life-changing thing happen to her,” Clark revealed during the FYC event (via Deadline). “She’s about to become acquainted with Nenya, her ring. It’s really exciting to see how the magic creeps in [to the show]. When we finished season 1, the rings were being made and we knew it was going to be a huge change for Middle-earth. [Galadriel] is going to be part of that change because she has her own ring.”

Her role as one of the three Elven ringbearers will bring her closer to her role in Tolkien’s books, but The Rings of Power has of course added a dark twist to the story of how she acquired Nenya in the first place. Even though she’s now aware of Sauron’s treachery, and how he fooled Celebrimbor and Elrond into doing his bidding, Galadriel doesn’t reveal Halbrand’s true identity to the others or warn them about the danger of the Rings of Power. In fact, in the final minutes of the season, Galadriel looks as mesmerized by the new rings as her brethren, lured in by Nenya despite what she now knows about its creation.

“We spoke a lot about how there’s an almost childlike ‘back to Valinor’ thing that happens to the Elves when they look upon those rings. So for a brief moment, all that exists is this beautiful light shining from them,” Clark told Den of Geek last year regarding Galadriel’s choices in the season finale. “She knows that she has done something that she’s going to have to pay for, she’s deceived Elrond and Celebrimbor, but she knew they needed to create something powerful to fight him, but also terrifying.”

But Galadriel didn’t completely give in to temptation in the finale. After all, there was Sauron’s offer to become his queen, which she outright rejected. Some fans aren’t so convinced, though. These days, you can find plenty of “Galadriel x Sauron” shippers online who feel the hero and the villain are meant to be. Fan fiction, art, and theories depict the unexpected Lord of the Rings ship.

Last year, Clark told Den of Geek that things were much more complicated between Sauron and Galadriel than a will-they-won’t-they relationship: “I think that romance just doesn’t kind of cut it for them. It’s cosmic and it would be a Middle-earth shattering relationship should they enter into it.”