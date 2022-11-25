When QI Gets It Wrong: The Show’s ‘Quite Interesting’ Mistakes

Not only is this tale a bit grim, it’s also untrue, as the son of the actor who voiced Bill and Ben confirmed in a letter to the show. As you’ll hear in the clip above, the correct name for the language is Oddle Poddle, and Flobbadob is merely Oddle Poddle for ‘flower pot’. So now you know.

The World’s Longest Animal

First, QI claimed the longest animal was the lion’s mane jellyfish, back in series A. Then, in series C (skip to 20 minutes in), it claimed it’s actually the bootlace worm. The correct answer is actually still up for debate – some claim that a 55-foot bootlace worm was found on the Scottish coast, beating the jellyfish’s 50-foot length, others claim this worm was stretched (yes, really!) so that wasn’t an accurate measurement. Let’s move on before all the marine biologists descend into fisticuffs.

Croatia’s National Animal

On the subject of animals, way back in series A comedian Bill Bailey claimed the national animal of Croatia was a weasel. As a weasel-savvy QI fan pointed out on the official forum’s Quibbles section, Croatia’s national animal is in fact the European Pine Marten. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a bit like a weasel…

That’s Not a Rolls Royce Engine!

In what might be the most pedantic moment in television history, one QI viewer wrote in to complain that when discussing Rolls Royce engines during series C, the image they used was not in fact a Rolls Royce engine. As you’ll see from the clip above, they even take the time to explain their workings. The jury’s out on whether this is seriously impressive or just a bit sad.

Coffin Rotters

Things got suitably grim and gory during series G episode Goths (skip to 17 minutes in), when Stephen Fry claimed that a website called seemerot.com would put a camera in your loved one’s coffins so you could… well, the name of the website is fairly self-explanatory.

It was later revealed this website was a hoax the QI elves had fallen for and no such service exists. Phew.