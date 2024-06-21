Upcoming Horror Movies to Watch in 2024

MaXXXine (July 5)

“You’re a fucking movie star,” Maxine Minx told herself at the start of X (2022), the first entry in Mia Goth and director Ti West’s trilogy about sex and cinema. Goth played the younger version of the X antagonist in 2022’s Pearl, but returns to Maxine again for part three. MaXXXine takes Minx to 1985, where her attempt to crossover into mainstream movies occurs alongside a string of killings. West gets a flashier cast for MaXXXine, including Elizabeth Debicki, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Bacon, and pop star Halsey.

Longlegs (July 12)

Longlegs comes from horror royalty in the form of director Oz Perkins, son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins. Oz previously helmed the excellent horror pictures The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel, and Longlegs appears to continue that streak, with a story about serial killings and occult practices. It Follows and The Guest alum Maika Monroe plays the FBI rookie assigned to the case and the great Nicolas Cage plays the serial killer threatening to blow apart the low-key vibes that made Perkins’s previous movies so great.

Cuckoo (August 2)

Euphoria breakout Hunter Schafer steps out as a feature lead for Cuckoo, written and directed by German filmmaker Tilman Singer. Schafer plays Gretchen, an American teen who goes with her father and his new family to a resort in the Alps. There, she encounters the devious Mr. König (Dan Stevens), who has plans for Gretchen and her sister. At SXSW 2024, Schafer told Den of Geek that she hopes to distinguish herself from Euphoria with the role, explaining that, “Jules is also an angsty teenage girl,” but that “Gretchen feels very different.”

Trap (August 9)

While certainly a proud papa, M. Night Shyamalan isn’t about to let Ishana have all the fun. Dad’s back with Trap, which takes place at a pop concert, where a loving father/serial killer (Josh Hartnett) tries to evade the police while giving his daughter the night of her life. And who plays that pop star? Saleka Shyamalan, who actually has an album and several tours to her name.

Alien: Romulus (August 16)

Fede Álvarez has made some fun horror movies, such as the remake of Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe. But he doesn’t have quite the same resume as the guys who directed the other mainline Alien movies. So as great as the trailer looks, Alien: Romulus is still a big question mark, especially since it’s the first Alien film released since Disney bought 20th Century Fox. Taking a sharp turn from Ridley Scott’s heady Prometheus and Alien: Covenant prequels, Alien: Romulus returns to a more familiar point in the timeline between Alien and Aliens.

The Deliverance (August 16)

Lee Daniels is known for big, emotional movies that may not always be successful, but are always worth watching, such as his Precious and the Southern gothic followup The Paperboy. Daniels turns to horror with The Deliverance, which stars Andra Day as the mother of a possessed child. Daniels reunites with his Precious star Mo’Nique and adds the legendary Glenn Close to the cast. As a Netflix release, The Deliverance features some of the service’s regular players, including Rob Morgan and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin.