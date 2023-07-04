Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 1980s

Death Watch (1980)

From French director Bertrand Tavernier, the little seen (at least in North America) Death Watch seems almost like a throwback to the more socially astute sci-fi cinema of the ‘70s. Based on David G. Compton’s novel The Unsleeping Eye, Death Watch stars Harvey Keitel as a man who has a camera and transmitter implanted behind his eyes so that he can secretly film (for the TV network he works for) the last months of a woman (Romy Schneider) who is dying from an incurable disease. Although the woman initially accepted the network’s offer to make a reality show about her death, she has reneged on the deal and fled—only for Keitel’s character to find her and covertly keep the show going.

Made more poignant by Schneider’s own death at 43 just two years later, Death Watch is unnervingly on-target about the way that reality TV has become part of the fabric of our lives decades after the film was released. It’s a slow-burn movie, very much of its time and its European aesthetic, but still incredibly prescient about the ever-present cameras that infiltrate every aspect of our lives.

Outland (1981)

Still in his post-Bond wilderness years, Sean Connery manages to redeem his participation in ‘70s sci-fi misfire Zardoz with this loose remake of High Noon, set on a mining colony on Jupiter’s moon Io. Connery plays a marshal sent to maintain law and order at the colony, only to learn that it’s a den of corruption in which he can trust no one and where he may not survive for long.

Directed and written by Peter Hyams (who shows up again a couple of slots lower on this list), Outland doesn’t hide its Western roots and makes the most out of its frontier setting, where the living and working conditions are so tough that drastic measures are taken to keep the mining operation afloat. Connery is rock-solid in the role of Marshal William O’Niel, foreshadowing the tough cop he would play a few years later in The Untouchables. Greeted with mixed reviews and tepid box office, Outland is no classic but deserves another look as one of its star’s more striking, lesser-known efforts.

Scanners (1981)

It took him seven feature films, but Scanners was the first movie from the visionary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg to actually make some kind of mark (if a relatively small one) at the box office and set the stage for the director’s future triumphs. Scanners was also probably Cronenberg’s first film with overt sci-fi elements, as a shadowy security and weaponry company seeks out a new breed of dangerous telepaths, called scanners, for its own use—but the scanners themselves have other plans.

At the time Cronenberg’s most elaborate and complex production, Scanners was not particularly well-received by critics at the time of its release. But the film’s searing imagery—its famous exploding head sequence and the climactic, gruesome telepathic duel between two powerful scanners—made it a favorite with genre fans. In the years since its release, the movie’s themes of human evolution, illicit drug experimentation, and consciousness expansion have been reappraised and rightfully praised in the context of Cronenberg’s long career.