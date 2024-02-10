The James Bond Movie Moments That Defined 007 on the Big Screen

While Connery became a bit jauntier in the role over the course of his term, he established the template for Bond right from the outset – which makes it strange to think that he was nobody’s initial idea to play the role. Richard Burton, Cary Grant, David Niven, and Patrick McGoohan were among the many names tossed around at the time, but hiring the relatively little-known Connery – who brought a tough masculinity and swagger to the role that truly defined 007 – was the first important step in creating a character and franchise for the ages.

The Bond Girl

We should probably call them “Bond women” now, and there is a lot of room right to the present day to debate how misogynist the early Bond films were – and how they’ve tried to evolve with the times with varying degrees of success – but there’s no question that when Ursula Andress walked out of the surf to proudly confront Bond as the bikini-clad, feral Honey Ryder in Dr. No, she set hearts racing around the world – and, like her leading man, established a template for all the Bond women that followed.

Technically, Eunice Gayson’s sexy Sylvia Trench was the first “Bond girl,” and their brief tête-à-tête at the beginning of the film also established 007’s casual attitude toward women and sex. But Honey was the model for the “main” Bond girl, whose presence in the plot can either be essential or there to simply complicate Bond’s mission, and who usually starts out strong-willed and independent but eventually (and often unfortunately) requires rescuing by our hero. Whatever the case, and however the series has evolved since, Andress and her character launched a long line of staggeringly beautiful co-stars who stay resolutely by Bond’s side and often end up in his bed – never to be seen again after the closing credits.

The Super-Villain

His casting would be considered wildly inappropriate now – actor Joseph Wiseman was Canadian-American, nowhere near Chinese-German like his character – but the title villain of Dr. No, like Bond and Honey Ryder, set the tone and flavor for most of the Bond super-villains to come.

Again, the “Yellow Peril” aspects of the character are cringeworthy now, along with the prosthetic makeup used to give Wiseman “Chinese” eyes. Most Bond villains since then have stayed away from such tropes, although at the time they were acceptable. But more importantly, Dr. Julius No was a brilliant megalomaniac with plans for world disruption or domination, vast resources at his disposal, a seemingly endless army of loyal henchmen, and the ability to strike sheer terror into the hearts of those who crossed him before he had them eliminated.

Bond has had one of the best rogues’ galleries in cinema history, with Auric Goldfinger, Ernst Blofeld, Francisco Scaramanga, Karl Stromberg, Hugo Drax, and Le Chiffre all contributing to the canon, but it all started on the screen with Dr. No.