James Bond Opening Sequences Ranked from Worst to Best

23. The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Moore’s sophomore outing as Bond, in 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun, is another one of his weaker entries, though its pre-title sequence is marginally better than Live and Let Die. The opening has a mobster travel to a remote island off the coast of China where he engages in a deadly cat-and-mouse game in the home of legendary assassin Francisco Scaramanga (the great Christopher Lee). Scaramanga’s compound is built like a funhouse, disorienting his prey before the master moves in for the kill.

For two movies in a row, Moore’s Bond doesn’t technically appear in the pre-title sequence, though Moore does silently double for a life-like wax figure of Bond in Scaramanga’s inner sanctum. The big thing that puts The Man with the Golden Gun’s opening over Let and Let Die is Lee’s charismatic portrayal as Scaramanga; he remains the best thing in the entire film. But the odd decision to distance Bond from the opening scene and lean into camp with Scaramanga’s funhouse starts this movie off on the wrong foot.

22. A View to a Kill (1985)

I promise we’ll stop slagging on Roger Moore’s Bond movies soon enough, but plenty of those films’ pre-title sequences are among the franchise’s worst. Moore’s last outing as 007 was 1985’s A View to a Kill, which pitted 007 against a pair of villains memorably played by Christopher Walken and Grace Jones. Unfortunately, neither of these antagonists appear in the movie’s opening. Instead we see Bond retrieve a microchip from a fallen 00 Agent in Siberia where he is pursued by the Soviet military.

Though a fair amount of Bond’s scenes in the opening to A View to a Kill are played by a stuntman due to the wintry stunts, whenever Moore does appear onscreen, his advancing age is visible. Moore was 58 years-old when A View to a Kill was released, playing opposite love interests half his age. By his own subsequent admission, he’d overstayed his welcome. Between Moore’s age and a laughably campy sequence involving Bond snowboarding to the tune of the Beach Boys’ “California Girls,” A View to a Kill begins on a tepid note that it never recovers from.

21. Die Another Day (2020)

Moore isn’t the only Bond star to end his tenure on a whimper, with Pierce Brosnan closing out his run as 007 on his weakest film in the series, 2002’s Die Another Day. This time Bond infiltrates North Korea to stop the military regime from acquiring experimental weapons that would launch an ambitious attack on South Korea. 007 is subsequently captured and tortured during the film’s actual title cards sequence (a first for the series that has otherwise avoided using those pop music-infused sequences to advance the plot). Prior to that, however, Bond uses a surfboard loaded with his usual gear to slip into North Korea undetected.

The idea that surfing would make Bond look cool and appealing to younger audiences in 2002 is just as hilariously out-of-touch as the movie’s random use of slow-motion and a techno-flavored Madonna song. Ridiculous opening stunt aside, all of the North Korean sequences in the film are shown in a drab gray color scheme, which is some of the most uninviting cinematography in the entire series. Die Another Day is the most glaring example of the franchise trying too hard to stay relevant as it entered the 21st century, and even its opening scene is guilty of this unfortunate trend.