The James Bond Movies’ Biggest Changes to the Ian Fleming Books

The movie trashes almost everything except the villain’s name and his trademark weapon. Christopher Lee plays him almost as an evil reflection of Bond, a refined, elegant man who makes his living as a killer yet indulges in the finer things in life. The book’s Scaramanga is a thug, a crude psychotic who frequents bordellos and enjoys sordid sex shows. The film, on the other hand, takes place primarily in Hong Kong and Thailand, with Scaramanga both out to kill Bond and also sell stolen solar power technology to the highest bidder.

TMWTGG is widely considered one of the worst 007 films, but it’s not clear if hewing closer to the novel would have saved it. It’s weird tonally, with Moore still finding his way into the character, incorporates cringeworthy characters like the hapless Mary Goodnight (Britt Ekland) and the grating J.W. Pepper (Clifton James) from Live and Let Die, and is only redeemed by Lee’s excellent performance. It’s worth noting that Mary Goodnight is a much more significant recurring character in Fleming’s books where she is Bond’s secretary and closer to the ambiguous romantic work foil that moviegoers would associate with Miss Moneypenny. In any event, the Man with the Golden Gun bore little resemblance to the one in the book.

The Spy Who Loved Me

When Ian Fleming optioned most of the James Bond books to Eon Productions, one of his stipulations was that the producers could only use the title of The Spy Who Loved Me and nothing else. That’s because Fleming’s ninth Bond book hardly features 007 in it until the final third. The story is told from the perspective of a young woman who’s working in a motel when two hoods arrive to burn it down on their boss’ orders for insurance purposes. As they are about to rape and kill her, Bond shows up looking for a room and ends up saving her life.

The movie, Roger Moore’s third as Bond and the 10th in the series, has, as Fleming requested, no relation at all to the book. Well, maybe a little: one of the hoods, a guy named “Horror,” has steel teeth, a detail that showed up onscreen in the form of the assassin known as Jaws (Richard Kiel). Otherwise, the cinematic TSWLM is a loose reworking of the big screen You Only Live Twice, with a megalomaniacal supervillain named Stromberg (Curt Jürgens) hijacking American and Soviet nuclear submarines (instead of space shuttles) so that he can trigger a global war and start his own undersea kingdom (the two movies share the same director as well, Lewis Gilbert). Bond must team up with a beautiful Russian spy (Barbara Bach) to stop him.

Despite having no relation to the text, The Spy Who Loved Me is regularly considered the best of Moore’s seven outings and finds the right balance of humor, action, and characterization. It also references 007’s dead wife, which the three previous films went out of their way to avoid mentioning.

Moonraker

Ian Fleming’s third 007 novel, Moonraker, is considered one of his finest. It devotes considerable space to character development for both Bond and M, offers up one of the series’ best villains in wealthy industrialist Hugo Drax, and features an undercover agent named Gala Brand who for once does not fall into bed with our hero. The story follows Bond as he investigates a murder and other mysterious happenings at Drax’s headquarters where he is building a nuclear missile for the defense of England. It turns out, however, that Drax is secretly a Nazi who plans revenge on Great Britain by firing his rocket into the center of London. (The idea of a vengeful foreign national disguised as an Englishman would also crop up in the films GoldenEye and Die Another Day.)