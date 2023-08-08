The Actors Who Could Be the Next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Let us begin with the actor most chattered about in the rumor mill: Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson certainly fits the criteria as specified by Michael G. Wilson, who previously said the next Bond will be between his mid-20s and mid-30s when cast. Taylor-Johnson is in the sweet spot then, firmly situated betwixt “young gun” and “veteran” at the age of 33. He also has definitely met at least once with Barbara Broccoli. Beyond the chatter though, he’s proven to be a versatile thespian with eclectic tastes.

Probably first catching most genre fans’ attention by playing the titular nerdy superhero wannabe in Kick-Ass (2010), it should be noted in the same year he also convincingly embodied a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. This Brit has range, and he’s done some legitimately good creeper stuff in Nocturnal Animals while also playing a typically dry/humorous supporting role in a Nolan action flick, in this case as a commando in Tenet. So don’t hold bland roles in 2014’s Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron against him. He can be funny, scary, and dashingly handsome with big blue eyes. And he’s definitely in the running. Although if next year’s Kraven the Hunter is a hit, it’s unclear if Eon would like their new Bond already having a popular action franchise up and running.

Henry Golding

Speaking of younger actors who the next generation might arch their collective eyebrow over, here enters Henry Golding into the conversation. At only 36 years of age, he still meets Eon’s age requirement. More importantly, he is an undeniably charismatic presence who could bring back some of that old school charm which took a backseat during the Daniel Craig era.

The breakout star of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, the British-Malayan actor has already proven he can be a smoldering heartthrob. See also A Simple Favor and Last Christmas for more. But he’s also proven he knows how to lean into the nasty side of screen acting, and how to play someone who’s a bit of a shit. Look no further than his vile turn in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen for evidence of that. Walking that line between swagger and sadism is the stuff 007 dreams are made of, and we already know he looks good in a tux.

George MacKay

The breakout sensation of 1917 gained a lot of attention for his compelling performance as a young man desperate to deliver a message that would save the lives of thousands during the First World War. It’s a phenomenal performance and speaks to a talent George MacKay has already teased in films like Captain Fantastic. He also may have an “in” with the series’ producers given that 1917 was directed by Skyfall and Spectre’s helmer, Sam Mendes. So could the world be ready for its first ginger James Bond? We imagine so, albeit the headlines in the British tabloids will be grim.

Sam Claflin

At age 37, we admit Claflin is a tad on the older side of Eon’s prerequisites, but they might be able to bend their rules if the screen test is good enough. Because this British actor is very, very good and has long been looking for a franchise to take advantage of his talents. He easily stole the movie from all the other young men in a love triangle with Katniss when he appeared in a supporting role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), and he had the misfortune of starring in one of the later, post-Gore Verbinski Pirates of the Caribbean movies in 2011. But the fact he still is something of an unknown quantity to mainstream audiences would be advantage while casting 007.