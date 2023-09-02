James Bond Movie Henchmen Ranked from Worst to Best

In the universe of James Bond, there are several tiers of villains. There are the primary villains, of course, the mad geniuses like Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Auric Goldfinger, Karl Stromberg, or Max Zorin, who plot to take down financial institutions, governments, military installations, or even the entire world. Sometimes it’s even all of the above Next, however, are the secondary adversaries who may support the main villain in their plans but are often either in it for their own financial gain (as opposed to world conquest), or because they’re in trouble, and this is their only way out. Think of Pussy Galore from Goldfinger, Milton Krest from Licence to Kill, General Ouromov from GoldenEye, Professor Dent from Dr. No… and the list goes on and on.

And then there are the henchmen who are there for one sole reason: to kill James Bond, or in the words of one famous villain, “See that some harm comes to him.” These tertiary villains are agents, assassins, or hired killers—many of them with a strange physical quirk, a distinctive appearance, or a trademark way of committing murder—who may or may not have some reason or motivation for the life they lead, but are part of whatever movie they’re in simply to send 007 to an early grave.

This last group is what we’re focusing on with the list. We’re sure we missed someone here and there (every Bond movie has more than its share of bad guys), and to be sure, not all of them are especially integral to the story. But here are the ones we remember the most, ranked in order of how deadly or memorable they are.

23. Stamper/Necros (Tomorrow Never Dies/The Living Daylights)

Let’s face it, can you tell the difference between these guys? Both are part of a long line of vaguely Aryan-looking, mostly silent slabs of sculpted beefcake with no discernible personalities, there to either tussle with Bond or slaughter anyone who gets in their bosses’ way. In the case of Stamper (Götz Otto), he works for homicidal media mogul Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce). Meanwhile Necros (Andreas Wisniewski) is employed by… whoever the villain was in Timothy Dalton’s rather forgettable debut as 007.