James Bond Songs Ranked from Worst to Best

Near the beginning of what many consider to be the definitive James Bond movie, 1964’s Goldfinger, Sean Connery’s 007 reveals himself to be simultaneously roguish and antiquated. The moment occurs when his latest conquest affronts his snobbish tastes—dismissing something to do with champagne and refrigerators. He thus believes it’s his duty to explain, “My dear girl, there are some things that just aren’t done, such as drinking Dom Pérignon ’53 above the temperature of 38 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s as bad as listening to the Beatles without earmuffs.”

Bond might’ve been the coolest fictional character around at the time of that movie’s release, but his musical tastes were clearly not. Fortunately for the superspy, his producers at Eon Productions were rarely so old-fashioned.

Over the past 60 years and 25 James Bond pictures, the Bond franchise has become synonymous in its better years with evolving with the times. Ever since John Barry introduced an instrumental version of Matt Monro’s throwback to big band standards, “From Russia with Love” in 1963, each Bond movie has begun with a song—and often with the actual vocalist’s radio-ready stylings thanks to the precedent set by the following year’s Goldfinger and Shirley Bassey’s unforgettable bombast.

It took three films to perfect that formula, but afterward Eon never forgot it. In fact, it was less than 10 years later when one of the Fab Four, Paul McCartney, appeared unfazed by 007’s sneer. After all, McCartney would write and perform one of the most rockin’ Bond tunes of all time: “Live and Let Die.”