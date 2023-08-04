Should Christopher Nolan Finally Make a James Bond Movie?

The question is: Should he take that leverage and use it to make whatever strikes his interest next (as he’s mostly done all along) or enter the franchise fray once again by making the James Bond movie of his dreams?

Where Bond Stands

The 007 series itself is at a creative crossroads. The 15-year, five-picture run of Daniel Craig as the character was notable for three things: its consistency of tone that brought a more serious, emotionally vulnerable Bond to the screen, its telling of what was mostly a single story over the course of five movies, and the decision to kill off Bond at the end of the final film, 2021’s No Time to Die, leaving no doubt that the Daniel Craig era was over.

Ever since No Time to Die ended its theatrical run—and even before that, once it was known that this would be Craig’s swan song—the speculation has swirled around who will take the role next, how the producers will proceed following Bond’s death, and whether the character and series will undergo a radical reinvention or stick to a variation on the series’ traditional template (which even the Craig movies did to a certain degree). The Bond canon is so iconic in many ways that it would seem like almost too much of a risk to make extreme changes to the character, and reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a white British actor in his mid-30s, was apparently the frontrunner for the role for at least a short period (that may have changed by now) indicate Eon Productions is thinking along the same lines.

There’s no doubt, however, that Bond needs a shake-up of some kind. After hitting a box office peak with Skyfall in 2012—the only Bond film to make more than a billion dollars—both 2015’s Spectre and No Time to Die didn’t quite hit those same heights. Both did well, to be sure, and No Time to Die performed admirably despite coming out after a long delay and at the tail end of the COVID pandemic.

The trick is for Eon producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to figure out a way to bring a new generation of fans to Bond while not alienating the existing fanbase by making the character unrecognizable to them. Add to this the fact that all legacy franchises at the moment—from Marvel to DC to Transformers to Fast and Furious to even the American equivalent of 007, the Mission: Impossible series—have all underperformed at the box office this year. But that seeming upheaval in IP moviemaking also would seem to invite opportunity. So let’s give some serious consideration as to whether Nolan might be able to help reboot Bond like he did Batman a few decades ago…

Nolan Directing 007: The Pros

Let’s say that Christopher Nolan is approached by Eon with a firm offer to direct Bond 26. What exactly would he bring to the table? Well, for one thing, instant publicity. While well-known directors like Sam Mendes and Cary Joji Fukunaga have helmed the last few Bond entries, Nolan would undoubtedly be the biggest name to step behind the camera for a 007 film, especially coming after all the attention focused on Oppenheimer. This is a series that, after all, has relied largely on journeyman directors-for-hire, and even parted ways with Danny Boyle in the early stages of No Time to Die over creative differences.