James Bond 26: What’s Going On With the Next 007 Movie?

One of the more interesting bits of that quote is the “start thinking about” part, which suggests that there is no one in serious contention for the lead role at the moment. Back in June, Broccoli told Deadline that they’re “reinventing who [Bond] is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

So theoretically, the film won’t go into production until 2024 at the earliest, with a theatrical release sometime in 2025. That means we may get casting news sometime in the next year if we’re lucky. This doesn’t leave fans a lot of room to speculate about who the next Bond will be considering the producers won’t even think about casting until they have a vibe for the next era of 007 in place. But they have dropped a few tidbits about what kind of actor they’d consider for the role, and what kind of actor they wouldn’t.

Who Will Be the Next James Bond?

”We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work,” Wilson told Deadline in October. “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

This criteria eliminates several of the actors whom fans and the media have speculated might be next in line for the iconic role. Idris Elba has been mentioned for years as an actor who would be a good fit, but Wilson’s “thirty-something” comment essentially takes the 50-year-old Brit out of the running. But Elba wasn’t necessarily vying for the role anyway, saying on Lebron James’ The Shop, “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation, I’m not going to lie. Every corner of the world I go… they always go, ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this juncture.”

Henry Cavill, 39, also seems to be a less likely candidate considering his age. He also seems spoken for now. “I’m quite busy now,” he said recently on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via Cinemablend), just days after it was revealed he’s set to reprise his role as Superman in a future DC project. “I love those guys, Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson]. Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know. But it’d be fun to have the conversation, for sure. And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing.”

Interestingly enough, Cavill tried out for the role alongside Craig years ago. “I did test him for Bond,” Casino Royale director Martin Campbell told Cinemablend earlier this year. “He did a very good test, [but] he was too young, and also he wasn’t as experienced as Daniel.” First he was too young, and now he’s too old. Looks like Cavill will have to focus on Superman, which isn’t exactly the shabbiest gig in town.