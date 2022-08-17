James Bond Villains Ranked from Worst to Best

6. Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem)

Skyfall (2012)

The sole villain of the Daniel Craig era (yet) to have a true indelible affect, Javier Bardem’s Silva is the James Bond version of the Joker, and we’re all the better for it. This platinum blonde, pansexual carnivore turned MI6 on its head, and personally wounded Mr. Bond in ways far too numerous to count: he attacked 007’s place of business in London; he burned down James’ childhood home; he demolished the classic Aston Martin DB5; and he even attempted to instill in Bond a sense of gay panic!

Indeed, Bardem and director Sam Mendes created one of the most enticing monologues when they shoot Silva’s whole introductory speech in one-take with the fiend slowly and methodically marching toward a captured Bond while reciting his tortured metaphor about them both being rats. He then caresses and propositions a bound Bond—and in a brilliant bit of writing, James is neither shaken or stirred since this might not be his “first time” after all.

But Silva’s greatest impact is that he brings modern chaos to London like any competent 21st century terrorist. With a few keystrokes and barrels of gasoline, he destroys the illusion of security and ultimately wins the day against Mr. Bond by succeeding to have murdered their mutual mentor, Judi Dench’s M. In fact, I can think of no other Bond villain who so thoroughly won the ideological battle; Silva’s goal was to kill off the Bond franchise’s Rock of Gibraltar, and kill her off he did.

Still, for my money, Silva’s best moment comes when he emasculates Bond by having the injured 00 fail to shoot a glass of scotch off Bérénice Marlohe’s head—Silva then simply shoots her in the head. Even for a Bond movie that was twisted. Kind of like Silva’s dental work.

5. Jaws and Karl Stromberg (Richard Kiel and Curd Jurgens)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Once again we have an instance where the henchman is so perfect that he lifts the main villain up several dozen pegs. But in this particular case, Jaws more than elevates Stromberg’s threat level—he outclasses that relatively dull and generic slice of megalomania, and represents the one time where the henchman is the evil star of the picture.

There is so much right about The Spy Who Loved Me that it is another tribute to Kiel’s villainy that he can stand out at all. Of all the “fantasy” Bond adventures, this might be the greatest one. The ski jump pre-titles sequence Possibly the best in the series. Barbara Bach as 007’s KGB counterpart Bond girl? Probably the best in the original pre-Craig/Green series. The Carly Simon song, “Nobody Does it Better?” The best in the whole franchise, bar none.

Cubby Broccoli got so much right in his 10th 007 adventure—and first project without Harry Satlzman by his side—that it already had overcome the dippiness of Stromberg’s “destroy the world” Saturday morning scheme. Still, like the underwater Lotus Esprit that James pilots, the film goes the extra mile with Jaws, a silent, seven-foot killer with the shiniest pair of chompers ever welded together by a blow torch. Those steel molars are pure gimmicks of course, but Spy makes the most of them as he bites through people’s necks, padlocked chains, and even an electrical lamp.

Kiel also deserves credit for instilling a great deal of physical comedy to what could have just been a generic hulking menace. Consider how many silent behemoths Bond has battled in a blur over 50 years (like David Bautista in Spectre). Now, recall how entertaining Kiel’s reactions were to falling Egyptian debris, a close call in the hen house, and even simply trading grimaces with Roger Moore. For better or worse, there is a reason he’s the only villainous actor that Eon asked to reprise his performance.

4. Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Telly Savalas)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Donald Pleasence is obviously the most iconic Blofeld, but Telly Savalas is indisputably the best one. Of all the actors to tackle Bond’s nemesis, Savalas is the only one to fully represent that level of animosity (and to enjoy enough screen time to earn it).

Also contributing to the reason of ranking them separately, Savalas’ Blofeld seems wholly independent from his Pleasence predecessor. Just as the face of Bond changed from Sean Connery to George Lazenby, so did Blofeld’s relationship with the superspy. When this version of enemies meet onscreen for the first time, they have no recognition of one another. Bond is even able to manipulate Blofeld’s vanity by posing as a foppish genealogist from the London College of Arms, who has come to prove Ernst’s aristocratic heritage. When the masks finally come off, there is genuine disdain and upper-class sportsman rivalry between the two alpha male egos. And unlike Pleasence, Gray, or even Waltz, Savalas is able to physically match Bond in a final chase and shootout.

Savalas’ more virile interpretation of Blofeld is still just as egotistical as the others, but he doesn’t cross over so readily into camp as the two iterations Connery faced. He also leaves a painful wound not matched by any other villains in the classic pre-Craig series when the film ends with Blofeld getting the bitter final word. Having his plans for world domination thwarted, he perniciously drives by the parked car of James and Teresa di Vicenzo Bond—James’ new bride played by Diana Rigg—on their wedding day and shoots Tracy in the head. He leaves Bond in utter agony.

It’s a heartbreaker that due to Lazenby’s unpopularity was never followed up on. Our loss.

3. Alec Trevelyan and Xenia Onatopp (Sean Bean and Famke Janssen)

Goldeneye (1995)

The James Bond movie that brought 007 back to relevancy after the Cold War and a spotty 1980s career is also the last “traditional” Bond movie to fire on all cylinders. Daniel Craig has had some equally great films, but Pierce Brosnan’s debut entry is the final five-star Bond film where it looked like James was actually having fun—and so was everything around him.

This includes the treacherous villains headlined by Sean Bean as Alec Trevelyan (aka 006) and the best femme fatale in the series, Famke Janssen’s Xenia Onatopp (aka a Venus Flytrap). For the main villain, Eon originally envisioned 006 as a mentor to James and had in mind Anthony Hopkins for the part. We all lucked out that the series went for the far more advantageous concept of them instead being brothers, and 006 reflecting what an evil James Bond gone rogue might look like.

Bean had originally auditioned for the role of 007 but works better as a foil to Brosnan in a grudge match that is far nastier than any plastic scar molded onto a face. The opening shows the only instance of Mr. Bond working with an MI6 colleague as an equal to thrilling effect, and then their subsequent reunion after Alec had been assumed dead for nine years is a highlight of the movie; there’s genuine anger between Bond and a doppelganger who is more than his physical and intellectual equal. This is one of the few instances where Bond emanates tangible hate and melancholy.

But Famke Janssen is the one who steals the show as Xenia, a hitwoman who likes to get more than her hands dirty on the job—her preferred method of murder is strangulation by thighs. A patently absurd concept, it is just perverse enough to avoid cartoonish fantasy, and Janssen commits to the role with so much verve that she actually broke a rib during her and Brosnan’s love/fight scene that involved running into the wall as hard as possible while Janssen’s legs coiled tighter. Unsafe sex, indeed.

2. Rosa Klebb and Red Grant (Lotte Lenya and Robert Shaw)

From Russia With Love (1963)

This is the one doubleheader where I am not sure if either is the henchman. Both are pawns in SPECTRE’s machinations, but they have such latitude that they come far closer at snuffing out Mr. Bond’s legacy than anyone else in that hapless organization.

Rosa Klebb is the film’s evil architect that picks out Daniela Bianchi’s naïve Tatiana to be the Cold War honey pot laid for 007. And Lotte Lenya is beautifully repellant (with heavy make up) as this grotesque woman that is part-Russian and part-SS officer. There is an undercurrent of homophobia as well since it’s hinted that she too covets Tatiana, but Lenya plays it with such devious repugnance that it is as welcomed as any attempts at traditional world domination monologues. Klebb also has one of the most iconic weapons in the series as she attempts to have her kicks with 007 in order to stick him with a poisoned knife. She fails due to Tatiana’s interference, but even her death curdle is a victory of performance.

Red Grant, meanwhile, is the first James Bond doppelganger, and he proves to be more ruthless and cunning than even Sean Connery’s uber-Bond. After murdering everyone in his path, Grant gets the drop on James by impersonating a slain MI6 agent and legitimately tricks him to lowering his guard while poisoning his girlfriend. Sure, Bond overpowers the blonde piece of iron in the end, but only after the most violent and brutal fisticuffs in 007’s career. Fifty years later, and the blows and final choking gasp are still cringe inducing.

Really, these two made 007 look the fool, which is especially bad form for James since Grant gave the telltale sign that he was a no good Russian commie: he ordered red wine with fish!

1. Auric Goldfinger and Oddjob (Gert Frobe and Harold Sakata)

Goldfinger (1964)

“Do you expect me to talk?” / “No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”

In case we need to explain why Goldfinger is the best villain any further, it should be noted that he is the sole villain of the Sean Connery cycle that was not associated with SPECTRE, and therefore was his own, independent bit of awesomeness. First, Goldfinger enjoys the most brilliant scheme of any Bond villain: he will break into Fort Knox so the Chinese can irradiate the U.S. gold supply with a nuke, and thereby increase his own gold’s value.

Next, he is in truth a greater nemesis for 007 than Blofeld can ever be since he represents the polar opposite of Bond. He’s older, unfit, and socially repugnant. He is also smarter than James as he easily captures Bond and logically keeps him alive as a “guest” on a Kentucky ranch in order to trick the spying CIA. And he operates not for political cause, world domination, or any sort of ideology.

He is just a greedy bastard, who came within centimeters of castrating Mr. Bond’s preferred weapon via laser. In fact, if he had done just that before turning it off, there is no way James could have gotten Pussy Galore to betray their dastardly plan.

And over in the henchman corner, Oddjob is the first true evil sidekick in the series as director Guy Hamilton helped Broccoli and Saltzman perfect their formula. As the mostly silent Korean hitman and part-time caddy for Goldfinger, Oddjob really does fulfill any request, be it painting naked women in solid gold or using the first great gimmick of the canon: a metal-rimmed hat that can shatter necks.

Yet for all their machinations, their best scene is also Bond’s best tête-à-tête where Connery challenges Frobe on the golf course. There are no explosions, no gunshots, nor even a flying hat. It’s just Bond matching wits at a game of skill, and winning by cheating a cheater. Everyone onscreen is enjoying himself, and you’d be a fool not to do the same.