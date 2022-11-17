The Actors Who Almost Played James Bond

The role of James Bond has been officially and canonically played to date by just six actors: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig (David Niven and Barry Nelson don’t count as part of the canon). It’s traditionally been one of the most sought-after parts in all of cinema history, so it makes sense that while only those half-dozen stars have filled 007’s shoes over the 60-year course of the franchise, dozens more have tried out for the part and didn’t make the cut.

Although original producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman of Eon Productions (still run to this day by Broccoli’s descendants) always insisted that the character of Bond be British, the role has only been played by three Brits to date: Moore, Dalton, and Craig. The other Bonds have hailed from Scotland (Connery), Australia (Lazenby), and Ireland (Brosnan). Two American actors were even signed at different points to play 007, although they never made it to the screen (more on that later).

But all the other actors (and some non-actors) who auditioned to play the world’s most famous spy each represents a path not taken for the character – some of which might have led to interesting new directions for the franchise, while others might have ended in unmitigated disaster. Here are just a few of the major actors who could have been Bond, and whose involvement could have changed the course of history for cinema’s longest running hero.

Richard Burton

Ian Fleming had a number of actors he liked for James Bond, including several whose names have been all but lost to history, but one in particular stands out: Richard Burton. According to the Evening Standard, Fleming wrote in a letter to his friend Ivar Bryce – who was trying to get a Bond movie off the ground in 1959 – that he thought Burton “would be by far the best Bond.” Burton’s great-nephew confirmed that in 2007, adding that his great-uncle didn’t think that a Bond movie would amount to much – and he wanted too much money in any case.