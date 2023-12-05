The Making of Poor Things: ‘A Great Vehicle to Talk About Base Desires and Sexuality’

Tony McNamara does not spend much time on the sets of Yorgos Lanthimos productions. This is not because there is no joy to be had. Who wouldn’t be amused by the sight of Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo crawling around soundstages and snarling like beasts or being forced to speak all their lines backward and in double time? Those are but a few of the acting games Lanthimos encouraged his cast to indulge during the beginning of rehearsal, and which were a delight for a scribe to witness. However, when it comes to working with an auteur as singular as Lanthimos, McNamara knows his job is mostly done when the cameras roll.

“By now, I realize his attitude is we’ve worked for five or six years on the script, and we’re making it because he thinks it’s right,” McNamara says. “We do tiny adjustments during rehearsal… but eventually, I’m just drinking coffee.” Still, even an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and playwright whose credits include The Favourite and Hulu’s The Great can attest drinking caffeine on the set of Poor Things is something else. He doesn’t even refer to the heightened steampunk wonderland aesthetic, which has been giddily stitched together with the horror Gothic, as a film set. In McNamara’s mind, it’s a real place—or at least as real as any of Lanthimos’ most fevered dreams.

“I wandered around and went to Lisbon by myself for a day,” McNamara reminisces. “It’s amazing, [production designers James Price and Shona Heath] did an incredible job. Yorgos would tell me about it, but to be on set and to see it was like being in another world.” And in that world, the advancements of the 19th century far outpace even Mary Shelley’s infamous nightmare. For here, the maddest of mad scientists (Willem Dafoe under a thick coat of makeup and even thicker Scottish brogue) drives around in an automated carriage where the head of a sentient horse has been sewn on at the front. If one thinks this strange, wait until you see who is riding in the back.

Boldly adapted from Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, Poor Things is a perverse and willfully transgressive riff on the Frankenstein archetype wherein the greatest creation out of Dr. Godwin Baxter’s laboratory is a woman made from spare parts he found lying around. Genuinely, Dafoe’s character recovers the corpse of a recent suicide and not only reanimates the body but puts the brain of her unborn fetus into her skull, thereby creating a whole new adult woman with the mind of an infant. He calls her Bella (Stone).