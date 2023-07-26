Calling Barbie ‘Anti-Male’ Is Ridiculous

Barbie, which was co-written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, does have a decidedly dim view of the patriarchy—the centuries-old system(s) that span continents and governments, but in the U.S. still massively influences everything in our daily lives from how women are paid 16 percent less than men for doing the same work (that gap widens for Black, Latinx, and other non-white women demographics) to how male-dominated state legislatures around the country believe it is their responsibility to decide what women do with their own bodies. It even influences the appearance of the plastic dolls young girls play with, creating a very specific slender, blonde-haired, and blue-eyed image as the feminine ideal.

Yet the reason why Barbie is such an effective comedy is it doesn’t belabor underlining these well-worn and obvious elements of our society, turning as some would claim into a feminist seminar. Rather it uses the fantasy world of pink and plastic Malibu Barbieland as a construct unto itself; one that asks viewers to consider the exact reverse of our modern world.

The film does not hate men, or even “just Ken,” as Ryan Gosling’s bitingly realized comedic creation croons in a musical ballad that wouldn’t be out of place on 4chan. Instead the movie creates a scenario where Gosling’s Ken and all the other guys in Barbieland feel as stifled, manipulated, and condescended to as women in the “Real World.” Barbieland isn’t about patriarchy; it’s a matriarchy where, to quote Will Ferrell’s male Mattel CEO, “No one has cared about Ken, ever.” The plight of Gosling’s character in the first act is that Barbie takes him for granted, and in Barbieland all he has to do is wait until Barbie decides she wants to spend time with him.

“For Barbie, every day is a great day,” explains the narrator. “For Ken, it is not a great day unless Barbie looks at him.”

There have been many, many movies about the unfair, cruel, and often pernicious disadvantages women have faced throughout history. There have also been pointed allegories that consider the same paradoxes in a heightened reality, be it Rosemary’s Baby (1968), The Stepford Wives (1975), or just last year’s heavy-handed Don’t Worry Darling.

But in the 21st century, Gerwig gets more mileage out of neatly turning the tables and poking fun at the idea of an upside-down patriarchy by way of light comedy. Hence her Ken is desperate to cling to Barbie’s pink convertible when the independent woman goes off on an adventure. He’s her accessory for an adventure, one who’s as shocked as her when they learn in the real world men handle the dangerous power tools of a construction site. Their astonishment might make one think about the infamous quote by English polymath Samuel Johnson: “Sir, a woman’s preaching is like a dog’s walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all.”