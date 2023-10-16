Killers of the Flower Moon Review: Martin Scorsese’s Anti-Western About American Sin

The film isn’t coy about how all the white buzzards circling the new Osage money want that oil either. Some of the whites can be playful about it, such as Ernest who seems genuinely smitten with Mollie. She rightly likens those blue eyes of his to that of a hungry coyote—not that she’s against feeding the dog. More sinister though is Ernest’s uncle who invited the young(er) man to Osage County: William Hale (Robert De Niro).

An ingratiating and grandfatherly presence, De Niro’s Hale has insinuated himself into the Osage culture so thoroughly that many Indigenous people treat him as an unofficial patriarch of the community, a great white father who pays for new schools and roads. He’s such a charming devil that no one minds when he sets both his nephews up into marrying Osage women, with Ernest’s brother running wild with Mollie’s free-spirited sister Anna (Cara Jade Myers). But a smile can mask so many sins, and Hale’s bottomless avarice is revealed every time another Osage man or woman turns up dead. At first it seems to be natural causes or “wasting illnesses,” but soon all pretense is dropped as the dizzying amount of bodies grow, including nearly every other person Mollie holds dear. Every one of them, except dear, sweet, innocent Ernest. The coyote.

Much has been made in the press about how screenwriters Eric Roth and Scorsese inverted the structure and even emphasis of David Grann’s nonfiction masterpiece, upon which the film is based. The book is told primarily from the perspective of Mollie and then the investigating FBI agent Tom White (Jesse Plemons) who slowly uncovers the full, stunning breadth of the conspiracy until the reader is drowning in evil. Scorsese pretty much tells you who the killers are when De Niro’s grinning twinkle turns cold and he asks Ernest if he likes Mollie. This is within the first 20 minutes of a three and a half hour film.

What’s striking about the approach is how banal the white greed and cynicism at the heart of the story becomes. There’s never a chilling scene where Hale wholly articulates the horror of his scheme to Ernest or any other minion, nor is there a big actor’s showcase for either man grappling with the depravity of what is occurring. It goes mostly unspoken, a slaughter that is as natural and mundane to them as American racism. This extends to the many scenes of murder and execution of Native Americans.

Scorsese largely eschews the stylized violence or filmmaking machismo that accompanies, say, Joe Pesci giving Billy Batts his shine box, or Bill the Butcher painting the Five Points of New York in two coats of red. Virtually all murder sequences in Killers of the Flower Moon are filmed in single wide shots, letting the camera’s deceptive disinterest hold the viewer’s face up against the factual evil that was carried out on a nigh industrial scale. It achieves the candidness of a clinical documentary.

Yet for all the barbarity of the film’s so-called civilizing forces, this isn’t just about the murders. At a gargantuan runtime, it is many things, including a twisted love story. Much of the initial warmth, indeed, comes from what is a disarming courtship between Ernest and Mollie. DiCaprio and Gladstone have a crackling chemistry, and the first hour of their manufactured meet-cute and eventual marriage provides the film with a false sense of serenity and charm.