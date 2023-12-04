Wonka Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes a Sweet Song and Dance Man

With an immediately ingratiating “I Want” song about his hopes (and quickly dwindling funds), Willy doesn’t make it out of the first 10 minutes with a cent to his name. Little does he realize though that he was set up to fail because this ancient city’s greatest chocolatiers, the respected Mr. Prodnose (Matt Lucas), Mr. Fickelgruber (Matthew Baynton), and of course Mr. Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), have entered into a secret “chocolate cartel” and will not let anyone else succeed—even if it means pretending to not be impressed when Willy’s chocolate makes customers fly.

Ostracized by his desired peers, and hounded by their corrupt lapdog police chief (Keegan-Michael Key as a copper bribed with candy), Willy struggles to make ends meet. This becomes a fatal problem when he meets Mrs. Scrubbit (Olivia Colman), a landlady who uses her boarding house contracts to ensnare visitors into indentured servitude. Enslaved alongside an eclectic brood of side characters, the most important of which is a little girl named Noodle (Calah Lane), Willy is left with only one path forward: To make chocolate, of course, and to use that delectable goodness to buy his freedom.

There is a lot of plot in Wonka, much of it reverse engineered by screenwriters King and Simon Farnaby to seemingly justify telling a prequel to Roald Dahl’s rather perfect children’s story. To focus on that, however, is to get lost in Wonka’s weakest and, thankfully, most glossed over flavors. Other sour bites include a rather bizarre subplot about Willy Wonka not being able to read as an adult that smells of a rotten studio note. A rather by-the-numbers climax inside the chocolate cartel’s secret lair likewise seems the kind of commercial concession that would make middle-aged Willy wince.

Yet that is not where King’s heart lies, nor is it the aftertaste the film leaves you with on the ride home. Remaining very much the filmmaker who created the virtually perfect Paddington 2, which Farnaby was also a co-writer on, King brings the same kind of warmth and wry British sense of humor to Wonka. Like that movie about the misadventures of a well-meaning teddy bear, Wonka reimagines Dahl and Wilder’s aloof sorcerer of sweets as a singing and dancing Henry Hill, minus the guile. Chalamet’s Wily comes to town to sell chocolate and just so happens to make the lives of every kind person he meets demonstrably better along the way.

It is not particularly deep, but like an oversized Christmas sweater, it’s a cozy fit that’s aided immeasurably by Chalamet’s most theatrical screen performance to date. While neither the greatest singer or hoofer, Chalamet turns out to be an all-around terrific showman, reimagining Wonka as a kooky master of ceremonies whose happiness is infectious, even when no one can quite put a finger on what this guy is about. He is a pied piper of sorts, leading a stacked cast of British and American character actors to the tastiest promised land. Among them is the always sublime Colman getting to do her own riff on Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd. Meanwhile Key’s easily corruptible lawman inexplicably has a Brooklyn accent thicker than his character’s expanding waistline. It makes no sense for a story set somewhere vaguely in early 20th century Germany (or thereabouts), and it doesn’t matter a wit. It’s a charm offensive you feel compelled to indulge, especially after seeing those sets designed by Nathan Crowley.

Of course the player folks will be most intrigued by is Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. It’s shameless stunt casting: superfluous and not technically needed. But the same could be said about chocolate in general unless the flavors really blend into something special—and Grant’s dryness continues to pair sharply with King after the pair’s work on Paddington 2. Who knew Oompa Loompas could be such drolly chic little fellows?