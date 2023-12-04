How Wonka stays true to Roald Dahl and Gene Wilder

“The Gene Wilder movie was my version of it growing up,” says King. “So I really wanted to do something that as much as possible could stand alongside those things and not make you go oh but hang on, and that’s not what happened in this’ or ‘no, no, the factory isn’t like that.’” That includes little nods in star Timothée Chalamet‘s performance. What results is a movie that strives to be faithful in spirit to Dahl and the Wilder film, with Easter eggs for those who enjoy the hunt.

If we are to believe that Chalamet’s Wonka becomes Wilder’s Wonka, the timeline is all-important. King reckons the ’71 film is more or less contemporaneous, so a little bit of math was involved in his setting.

“It’s quite hard to tell because Gene Wilder is 38, but he says he’s much older, and he’s looking for an heir and coming out of retirement. So I thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s about 25 years before that.’ So we settled on this post-war 1948 time period for it.”

Landing at just the right time could possibly be said for Chalamet’s Willy Wonka at the start of the movie, too, who first appears aboard a ship arriving at the non-specified European country where the film is set. He’s singing his heart out (make no mistake, this is a musical) and is armed with a (fast-diminishing) pocket full of silver coins and a head full of magical inventions, ready to make his fortune and share his chocolate with the world.

World of Pure Imagination Building

Though Wonka himself is clearly American, and Charlie and the Bucket family are British, King reckons Dahl’s story deliberately has an international feel. Though Mike Teavee is presumably meant to be from the U.S., Augustus Gloop sounds like he might be German, while Violet Beauregard’s name has a French vibe. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was shot on location in Germany, and so King’s initial plan was to do something similar. “I really liked the idea of that middle European vibe,” he says. “I also really fancied going on holiday. And I was like, hey, some rich American studio might pay me to go and live in Europe. That would be fun!” His dreams were not to be when COVID arrived, but this setback became a blessing when Warner Bros. told King and his team he’d just have to build his own city.

Working with production designer Nathan Crowley, the crew set about creating what King describes as an “extraordinary hybrid that’s got that whiff of storybook and nowheresville.”