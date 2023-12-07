Godzilla Minus One Is the Oppenheimer Sequel You Didn’t Know You Needed

How strange, yet apt, it is then that another mass entertainment would inadvertently provide the counterpoint to Oppenheimer, and even find unlikely shared points of agreement. Look out, here comes Godzilla.

A Return of the Original Godzilla

Proving that truly great ideas can live forever, Toho Studios’ 33rd Godzilla movie is probably the best they’ve ever made. It’s certainly the first to come closest at recapturing and expanding on the nuclear despair which loomed over the original 1954 Godzilla. Written and directed by respected Japanese auteur Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is a ferocious beast of a film, and for more reasons than just its terrifying take on the fire-breathing lizard.

Although he is definitely that too. Gone is the sometimes cuddly and kid-friendly Big G of the later Showa era of Toho films; likewise the benevolent god of the recent American “MonsterVerse” films is nowhere to be found. If Godzilla Minus One’s titular monster is any kind of deity, it is of a demonic and Lovecraftian variety. It’s unknowable and irredeemable, and one of the few versions of the kaiju to have the cancerous lesions left by radiation poisoning used in the original 1954 film. He isn’t sickly though. He is wrath made scaly flesh. Yamazaki uses that to spectacular effect, too, particularly in sequences inspired by Jaws where a group of Japanese sailors in a rickety wooden boat wind up fleeing for their lives across the Pacific as Godzilla’s gaping mouth swims ever closer.

Godzilla Minus One is a visceral cinematic experience. Yet unlike almost every other Godzilla or giant monster movie, this quality has as much to do with the human characters as it does with the mighty beasts they fear. For just as much as Oppenheimer, Godzilla Minus One is about the scars left by the Second World War, only now it’s entirely from the perspective of those who were forced to look up and bear witness to the totality of annihilation.

Boldly beginning during the final days of World War II, Godzilla Minus One introduces the viewer to Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) as its hero. He is a kamikaze pilot who failed to commit suicide by flying his plane into the side of an American battleship. And he did not falter out of a sense of moral objection or due to some mechanical issue. It was simply a fear of death, at its purest and most primal, that caused him to pretend his plane was faulty, bringing him to the island of Odo instead. There he gets a second opportunity to embrace death when he is asked to use his plane to battle Godzilla during the reptile’s first emergence from the sea; Shikishima cannot even look the creature in the eye as it slaughters an entire Japanese garrison.

Shame is thus what Koichi carries home from the war and what he has to live with upon discovering his entire neighborhood in Tokyo was demolished by American air raids. His parents are dead. His friends are dead. Everyone is dead. Except for him… and eventually a makeshift family he adopts via the young woman Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and a baby she calls Akiko. Like Koichi, they’re orphans with nowhere else to go after the war, so he lets them stay in the ruins of his home, even as he resists being called a father or husband. Such tokens of affection would mean he is a man who deserves happiness.