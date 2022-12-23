MCU Movie Twists and Reveals Ranked from Worst to Best

27. Which Was the Styles at the Time

Phase 4 was filled with new MCU characters being revealed in post-credits scenes. Some of them were pretty good (Brett Goldstein as Hercules was some inspired casting) and some of them were a bit underwhelming (Charlize Theron’s Clea arriving in a costume that looked like it had been picked up in a Spirit Halloween sale) but Harry Styles as Eros in one of the Eternals’ post-credits scenes was truly a mixed bag.

The pop star joining the MCU had already been spoiled by journalists who attended the Eternals premiere and had immediately rushed to post online about the surprising MCU addition. But when fans actually got to see him as the character, he was accompanied by a CG Pip the Troll in a wobbly dual entrance. Mainly, audiences were baffled, but Styles stans were surely overjoyed nonetheless. We haven’t seen Eros again since he popped up in Eternals, but we have seen Styles act in other things, so perhaps we can accept that’s for the best.

26. Forget Me Not

A central theme of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy was set in motion when Adrian Toomes discovered Peter Parker’s real identity during Homecoming, and it accelerated in Far From Home when the villainous Mysterio announced it to the world. But in 2021’s No Way Home, the final piece of the arc was revealed: everyone had to forget who Peter was. As he grieved the loss of his last remining family member, his closest friends gave him blank looks, and he moved on to a new phase of his life alone.

Although it was a solemn but fitting end for the trilogy, the new forgetting spell reveal didn’t quite cut the mustard for some fans. What about all the news footage of Spider-Man’s identity that had been broadcast across the world? Had that simply been erased? If it erased his high school record, it likely also erased his birth certificate and passport. How was he managing to rent an apartment? If everyone forgot Peter even if they were from another part of the multiverse, surely that doomed the other Peters Parker to be forgotten in their universes? If you were the pernickety type (and some are) a lot of it just didn’t really add up in a satisfying way.

25. Back from the Dead

Steve Rogers’ best friend Bucky Barnes was one of the fallen during the WWII exploits of the first Captain America movie, but in The Winter Soldier, Barnes was back from the dead as a formidable new antagonist with a killer left hook. For anyone who was unfamiliar with the character’s Marvel Comics history, it was a true eyebrow-raiser, but for those who were familiar with it, this was really just another beat in a larger story they already knew when they first heard the title of the dang movie.

24. Sacrifice Play

There was ultimately only one way to win against Thanos in the final battle of the Infinity Saga, and that was for Tony Stark to sacrifice himself to save everyone, as revealed by Doctor Strange in the midst of a make-or-break moment. “I am Iron Man,” he simply said, echoing the words that closed his MCU-kickstarting movie. He then snapped his fingers, and made the Mad Titan and his hoards vanish from the battlefield and existence itself. “You’re not the guy to make the sacrifice play, to lay down on the wire and let the other guy crawl over you,” Steve Rogers had snarled at him in 2012’s The Avengers, but in the endgame, he was that guy. It was a sad old time, but hardly anyone expected Tony Stark to live past Endgame!