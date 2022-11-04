The Surprising MCU Legacy of Marvel’s First Doctor Strange Movie

Time has proven Howard correct. From this mixed reception, Doctor Strange has cast a surprisingly long shadow over the MCU, in ways that only grow in importance as the years pass. As we move toward the end of Phase Four and into the beginning of Phase Five, Doctor Strange is proving to be one of the most influential movies in the MCU.

The Introduction of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has been a mainstay in Marvel Comics since he first appeared in 1963’s Tales of Suspense #110, immediately becoming the series co-headliner, along with the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four and later Nick Fury. But despite the fact that he often shared billing with other superheroes, Strange was hardly what you call a team player, often serving as more of an advisor to his fellow good guys than actually joining them in the fight. In fact, his longest tenure is in the Defenders, a “non-team” with Hulk, Namor, and Silver Surfer. In other words, he’s an odd pick to join the Avengers.

And yet, although Doctor Strange was a standalone film without any cameos from other MCU stars, its hero went on to become a central piece in the universe. Not only is Strange the first-person Bruce Banner warns about the coming of Thanos, but his banter with Tony Stark and Peter Parker is a highlight of Avengers: Infinity War. Without Strange’s advice, Stark would not make his powerful sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, and Strange serves as an important mentor to Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In short, Doctor Strange has become the center of the MCU, taking the place once held by Stark, his most obvious model. That may change as Nick Fury returns to Earth and to the center of the MCU with Secret Invasion, and unlike Thor, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and other still-living members of the Universe, Strange doesn’t have a consistent comic book history in the Avengers. But in this phase of post-Endgame disarray, Doctor Strange is the one holding things together in the MCU.

Magic in the Marvel Universe

As any grump on the internet will surely tell you, even the most tech-based MCU superhero owes his powers to magic more than science. But despite some handwaving about Loki’s trickster abilities coming from godhood or early signs of the Infinity Stone’s primordial powers, proper magic had not been part of the MCU until Doctor Strange arrived. Since then, it’s been a mainstay in the MCU.

Less than two years after Doctor Strange’s release, magic becomes a key plot point in Avengers: Infinity War, not only allowing Strange to launch one of the more successful attacks on Thanos, but also allowing him to see the 14,000,605 possibilities of the heroes’ battle against the Mad Titan, leading to their eventual victory. The big payoff moment in Avengers: Endgame, in which all of Marvel’s heroes return to take on the hordes of Thanos, would be impossible without the teleporting magic established in Doctor Strange.