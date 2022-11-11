Wakanda Forever Ending Explained: Where it Leaves the World of Black Panther in the MCU

When Ramonda said the same to T’Challa, during his battle with M’Baku at Warrior Falls, she helped her son find the strength to not only defeat his challenger but show mercy. When she repeats the phrase in Wakanda Forever, it does convince Shuri to spare Namor and broker a treaty between Wakanda and Tālocān. However, it’s not at all clear that Shuri has shown us who she is, even at the movie’s close.

When Shuri undergoes a variation of the Black Panther ritual and enters the Spirit Realm, neither T’Challa nor Ramonda greets her. Instead, she finds her cousin N’Jadaka aka Killmonger. On a plot level, Killmonger’s appearance heightens the tension in the final act, giving Shuri a choice. She can follow her brother’s path — the “noble” path, Killmonger says with a sneer — and give Namor the same mercy he showed Zemo (for killing T’Chaka in Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and even Killmonger. Or she can “do what needs to be done,” as Killmonger puts it, and kill Namor.

But on a thematic level, the vision reveals the conflict inside of Shuri, one that remains largely unresolved by the movie’s end. Since we first met Shuri, she was a rebel, T’Challa’s genius kid sister whose scientific acumen led her to (as M’Baku put it) “scoff at tradition.” The deaths of her family members force Shuri to become the new Black Panther, but that rebellious side has not gone away. The very fact that Killmonger visits her shows that she has within her the capacity to follow in her cousin’s drastic footsteps. Indeed, throughout the movie, she struggles with the urge to burn the world down, something that draws her to both Killmonger and Namor.

While Shuri’s decision to spare Namor, and the mid-credits sequence in which she burns her funeral garb, show that she’s able to make the more noble decision, these relatively brief moments aren’t enough to offset the hours we’ve spent watching her rebel against tradition and rage against the world. As she becomes the new Black Panther, it’s clear that Shuri will not be the same wise hero that her brother was. She’s going to be something far more dangerous and, hopefully, very interesting to watch.

Is Shuri the New Queen of Wakanda?

Near the end of the movie, we return to one of the first movie’s most iconic locations, the Warrior Falls. It was here where T’Challa secured his position as King of Wakanda by forcing his challenger M’Baku to yield and where Killmonger defeated T’Challa to seize the throne. As the camera swoops over representatives of assembled tribes, who have already begun the ceremony by launching into song, we follow a ship that lands at the center of the falls.

Presumably, this is where Shuri will be formally coronated. But instead, it is not Shuri who arrives but M’Baku, informing the crowd that Black Panther will not be joining them.