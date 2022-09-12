Secret Invasion Explained: How the Marvel Disney+ Series Differs from the Comics

The Skrulls didn’t just swap out some Hydra and S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, or senior government officials. They infiltrated the very core of the Avengers, replacing well-known heroes like Spider-Woman, Ant-Man and Elektra. Every level of Earth-616, from the Initiative to the Fantastic Four, were impacted on some level, with the story becoming drawn out as the truth of the invasion unravelled. It also went a long way to explain some of the unlikely behaviors that contributed to the conflicts of the previous crossover event, Civil War.

The Skrulls were driven to serve their God Kly’bn (a being that Hercules’ God Squad attempted to kill), who they referred to as simply ‘him.’ They were led by their Queen, Veranke, who hid in the guise of Jessica Drew, manipulating events as a double agent. Much like any Marvel story, the invasion was thwarted, despite how successful the Skrulls had been in their initial planning. While Nick Fury led his team of Secret Warriors to help turn the tide, a device was developed to help identify the real Skrulls. This would ultimately lead to their downfall, but intriguingly it was Norman Osborn who fired the final shot after the Earth’s mightiest heroes did battle with their enemies in the Savage Land and New York.

Implications of Secret Invasion

The invasion would have massive ramifications for the future of the Marvel Universe, rebuilding some of the broken bridges from the Civil War. There was a significant amount of distrust among the heroes after their world was flipped upside-down, thanks to the trouble of truly identifying one another. Tony Stark and Jessica Drew in particular struggled with the psychological effects of the takeover. Those who were replaced, like Hank Pym, attempted to reclaim their identities after their imposters had lived their lives.

But for the heroic landscape, nothing was the same. With Osborn hailed as a hero for killing Veranke, a new administration was put in place. The former Green Goblin would take the responsibilities once held by Iron Man after the Civil War, forming a new security service. The era known as Dark Reign would begin, with the rise of corrupt institutions like the Cabal, Thunderbolts, Dark Avengers and H.A.M.M.E.R. indicating a turning of the tide.

Thus, Secret Invasion is a pivotal storyline within recent comic book history. Its adaptation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe shouldn’t be taken lightly, but it certainly wouldn’t be simple to take these larger threads and directly inject them on the small screen.

D23 Secret Invasion Trailer

The D23 Secret Invasion trailer gave audiences its first look at how Disney and Marvel might be attempting to take this sprawling saga into their own shared universe. The tone was clear from the start, with the Disney+ series reflecting the kind of espionage thriller style that fans might be familiar with from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It fits the story well, but there was a very limited look at the characters that would be involved. There’s an indication from the teaser that the wider MCU will be affected, with Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross, Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill all making appearances. But how many more famous faces will make a cameo and potentially turn out to be a Skrull?