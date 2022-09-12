Why the New Thunderbolts Cast Makes Total Sense for the MCU

With less than two years before the movie is released, it’s too early to figure out who or what the team is up against. That said, there are plenty of built-in relationships and dynamics that can make the cinematic Thunderbolts very, very interesting.

Valentina and the Winter Soldier

We already know that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine can’t be trusted. The way she patronized John Walker (Wyatt Russell) into working for her in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier while playfully suggesting she had something to do with Zemo’s villainous plotting suggested she’s up to no good. Then there’s the fact that she sent Yelena (Florence Pugh) out on a mission to kill Clint Barton during Black Widow’s post-credits scene and peppered it by making it sound like he was responsible for Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Valentina is definitely capable of manipulating and ordering the Thunderbolts team into completing some less-than-savory objectives.

As Kevin Feige put it at D23, you know this team is in trouble when “Winter Soldier is the most stable among them.” Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has been a soldier for nearly a century, and he can see through a lot of bullshit. Bucky is a good person and should be an Avenger, but he probably wouldn’t accept it due to guilt. As a Thunderbolt, he is the best weapon in keeping the team on the track of good and negating any corrupt ideas Valentina might have.

Black Widow and the Winter Soldier

As we just mentioned, Valentina was able to weaponize the death of Natasha when it came to Yelena. If she and Bucky are going to clash, it helps Valentina that Bucky and Natasha’s past wasn’t exactly a peaceful one. The Winter Soldier tried to kill Black Widow no less than three times throughout the years, and even came so close that she had an exit wound scarring her stomach after a violent encounter with Bucky. All it takes is one reminder and some skewed facts, and the new Black Widow will have no trouble trying to double-cross Bucky and get revenge.

On the other hand, Bucky was mind-controlled in all of those instances, and if Yelena is open enough to hear him out, it’s probably enough to calm her down. If anyone can sympathize with someone being a mind-controlled assassin, it’s Yelena. She would likely handle things with more understanding than Tony Stark!

The Black Widow Family

Putting Yelena, Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) together in the forefront of the Thunderbolts helps vindicate the Black Widow movie for starting off Phase 4 and the Multiverse Saga. Other than comic relief, Red Guardian’s role in that movie wasn’t so much to do any cool action stuff, but to come to terms with the fact that he severely fucked up his relationships with the adopted daughters who trusted him. Having him remain in Yelena’s life well over a decade after their reunion is just delightful, and shows some growth.