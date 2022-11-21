The Best Costumes in the MCU Ranked

9. Captain America – WWII

Historical context is massive here, with Captain America hugely impacted by the cultural need for an icon during the Second World War in the comics. America desired a hero and Steve Rogers would provide just that. His patriotic costume wasn’t necessarily battle ready, but regardless it reflected the design choices of the time period within the industry. The Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: The First Avenger did a fantastic job of recreating that look on screen in 2011, but it was his second look that has become far more important.

Under the tutelage of designer Anna B. Sheppard, a more militarized look was designed for Steve Rogers. Tactical and functional but full of that American spirit, the WWII attire continues to be called back to in each successive design for Captain America. While it’s treated like a relic of the past in the current day MCU, it was highly effective, and included all of those subtle nods to the comics, from the wings on the helmet to the body armor. Although many would point to the gear worn in The Winter Soldier as one of the best, there is a back-to-basics feel to this piece that is clearly inspired by the clothing worn by real-world soldiers.

8. Doctor Strange – Earth-616

Doctor Strange’s initial appearance on the page looks a lot closer to Defender Strange which audiences saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, albeit with the familiar yellow gloves and belt, alongside the Eye of Agamotto. The famous look for Doctor Strange, including the Cloak of Levitation, wouldn’t appear for some time later. The main wardrobe seen on screen for Strange has continued to be consistent and was first defined in Doctor Strange in 2016, designed by costume veteran Alexandra Byrne.

The costume in the MCU has been complimented by the addition of the yellow/brown gloves as seen in Thor: Ragnarok, but has largely been framed by the traditional blue robes, gorgeously detailed red cloak, vitally important Eye of Agamotto and the nostalgic broken watch. It’s the combination of these effects that tell the story so seamlessly; the work that went into the Cloak of Levitation in particular standing out so that it would animate so effortlessly, the comical collar helping the material to emote. A useful leather belt to hold items like the Sling Ring finishes a timeless piece that has stuck with Stephen Strange, evoking imagery seen throughout magical fantasy.

7. The Mighty Thor

The Mighty Thor was created from an incredible run that saw Jane Foster transform into the thunder god. The Mighty Thor #1 kicked off in 2015 and helped to sell this transformation of the doctor into the warrior. The costume that was designed on the page played upon the look of the original Thor, but ingeniously included an Asgardian helmet to hide the identity of Foster within. That same look has been taken stunningly from the source material into Thor: Love & Thunder in 2022, by costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo.

Vibrant, elegant, protective, practical, full of magic and Asgardian symbolism and evocative of the comic books, the look was pretty perfect. The mask itself would have been incredibly challenging to adapt in a way that didn’t look goofy, but the team pulled it off fantastically, moulding the metal to Foster’s face in a way that still allowed her emotions to read on film. It’s hard to ignore the nods to Thor’s costuming including the circular plates and red cloak, but the designers have made the look Jane’s own by playing with hard and soft edges, thematically combining her strength and adaptability.