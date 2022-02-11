Is It Better to Watch the MCU in Chronological Order?

Watching the MCU in chronological order is sacrilegious, but I don’t think it’s without merit. There are certain ways that watching it this way works out for the better. And yes, I realize that the movies by themselves jump around in time. Captain America: The First Avenger takes place during World War II, but the final minutes are just prior to Avengers. Black Widow takes place after 99% of Captain America: Civil War, but the final scene takes place before Civil War’s ending. Eternals is about the present, but has a ton of flashbacks throughout history. The chronology doesn’t have to be perfect.

So first, some ground rules. I’m only talking about the MCU movies and Disney+ shows. There are certain shows and movies that act as extra credit (Daredevil, Agent Carter, Spider-Man 1-3, Amazing Spider-Man 1-2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, X-Men: Days of Future Past), but I’m not going to sweat them.

Second, make sure to SKIP the post-credits scenes for Captain America: The First Avenger (just a trailer), Captain Marvel (they don’t add anything), and Black Widow (eh…important enough, but you can get by without it). These all spoil stuff from movies that are earlier in the release order but much later chronologically.

Also, Ant-Man and the Wasp technically starts before Avengers: Infinity War starts, but considering they overlap and the placement of Ant-Man and the Wasp’s mid-credits scene is absolutely important, it’s best to use it as a levity break between the two Thanos-centric blockbusters.

Now the arguments for watching the MCU in chronological order.

Emil Blonsky: Super Soldier

When The Incredible Hulk came out, anxious Captain America fans understood that the brief stretch of the movie where Emil Blonsky was doing cartwheels and getting in the Hulk’s face was a proof of concept. This was what Captain America was going to look like in action once they got to his movie. It’s just that the use of the super soldier serum was a little bit on the coy side and while somebody could easily make the connection watching Captain America: The First Avenger after the fact, Blonsky’s brief run as a super soldier is just as easily forgotten.